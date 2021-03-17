90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield hints marriage problem with Russ Mayfield, says things are ‘not well’

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield with her husband, Russ Mayfield. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance veteran Paola Mayfield is not having the best week and it’s starting to take a toll on her. Russ Mayfield’s wife emotionally took to Instagram recently and shared what she’s been dealing with lately.

Paola revealed things have been really tough for her over the past few days. Despite the challenges, the reality star keeps a positive attitude as much as possible.

90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield emotional as she asks prayers for niece

Earlier this week, Paola Mayfield took to Instagram and emotionally asked fans to pray for her niece. The 90 Day Fiance star revealed that her sister’s daughter is “fighting for her life” after a complication with her surgery.

Paola’s niece, who has Down syndrome, has been battling leukemia for years. Apparently, she’s doing really good with the treatment and was “ready to claim her victory.”

However, “something went wrong with her surgery,” resulting in a life-threatening situation. The 90 Day Fiance celeb revealed that her niece received too much anesthesia, which resulted in respiratory failure.

Fortunately, Paola’s niece managed to make good progress and is now in better condition. In her latest update, the TLC celeb said her niece is now “looking better” but still has to stay in the hospital to monitor her oxygen level. Paola thanked everyone who prayed for her sister’s daughter, reminding them about the power of prayers and unity.

Paola takes a stand on serious problem

It’s clear that Paola Mayfield has a big heart for children. Aside from her niece, the 90 Day Fiance star showed deep concern for other kids around the world who are experiencing difficulties.

Paola particularly voiced out her views on serious issues involving children such as child pornography, sex tracfficking, and pedophilia. She feels strongly about the matter and is not scared to express her opinion about it.

The 90 Day Fiance star promised to continue fighting for children in her own way despite the criticism she gets for it. Paola said she’s been getting a lot of hateful messages every time she makes a stand about something.

Paola added that it saddens her to see other people focus on the way she dresses or poses in pictures instead of the causes she’s fighting for. Still, she’s not letting the negativity stop her from raising awareness on matters she believes in.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield hints she and Russ Mayfield are dealing with problems at the moment. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star teased problem with Russ Mayfield

Meanwhile, Paola Mayfield hinted that there’s trouble in paradise between her and Russ Mayfield. The 90 Day Fiance star shared a filtered video of herself recently, talking about how bad her week has been.

Paola said she doesn’t really like using filters because it’s “misleading” but she has to use one because she hasn’t slept good lately. She noted that it’s been a tough week for her due to her niece’s medical emergency.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb said she’s also dealing with other personal problems at the moment. “Things in my relationship, they are not that well,” Paola said, suggesting that she and Russ are currently having issues.

Paola did not go into details as to what exactly is wrong with her relationship with Russ. Fans can only hope that it’s nothing serious and that they will soon fix whatever it is they are dealing with at the moment.

