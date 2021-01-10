90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield still breastfeeds 2-year-old Axel and she’s proud of it

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield is not one to shy away from advocating various causes, particularly those related to parenting. And while it’s true that some of her beliefs are being frowned upon, she doesn’t seem bothered at all.

Just recently, Paola proudly showcased her breastfeeding moment with son Axel. This is despite the mom-shaming she’s been getting for still nursing her two-year-old child.

90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield proudly shares breastfeeding pic with Axel

Paola Mayfield is not letting haters hinder her parenting style. The 90 Day Fiance veteran proved she’s not affected by the criticism over her choices as a mom to her and Russ Mayfield’s son, Axel.

Recently, Paola took to Instagram and shared an adorable mother and son moment with Axel. In the short clip, the TLC celeb proudly breastfed her two-year-old while traveling with Russ. She simply captioned the post, “Still breastfeeding.”

The 90 Day Fiance star’s nursing post drew mixed reactions online. While some admired Paola’s dedication to breastfeeding her son, others were more critical of it.

Some criticized the fitness trainer for nursing her son in front of the camera. Others pointed out that the Axel should start weaning by now. But despite the criticism, Paola continues to do her thing and shows it off on social media.

Paola remains unbothered by critics

This is not the first time Paola Mayfield faced criticism over her preferences as a mother. The 90 Day Fiance cast member has been called out in the past for supporting beliefs that are not fully accepted in society.

Paola has been very vocal about her opposition to wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, she believes that re-breathing her own exhalations can cause more harm to the body.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb is also not a believer of vaccines — at least some of them. Russ Mayfield’s wife made it very clear that she’s not letting Axel get vaccinated without doing thorough research about it. She also believes Bill Gates is conspiring on the production and distribution of COVID-19 shots.

90 Day Fiance: Paola rocks fiery new hairstyle

Meanwhile, Paola Mayfield made yet another drastic change to her looks. The 90 Day Fiance cast member debuted her fiery red hair just in time for the new year.

Paola has always been into bold and vibrant hair colors. In the past, Russ Mayfield’s better half dyed her tresses pink, platinum blonde, and jet-black in color. She has also tried different hairstyles, which definitely showcased her personality.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.