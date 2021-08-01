90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield has fans concerned about her marriage to Russ after cryptic tweet

Paola shared a cryptic tweet causing fans to be concerned for her marriage. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 1 veteran Paola Mayfield has been sending out troubling vibes to her followers on Twitter. In a series of tweets, the mother of one had viewers thinking that there was trouble in paradise with her husband, Russ Mayfield.

A relationship on the rocks

Paola first hinted at issues with her July 27 tweet, which read, “Sometimes is [sic] better to recognize when it’s time to move on and accept that it wasn’t meant to be for the long run.”

While the message could easily be related to a number of issues, like her newly started wrestling career, TLC viewers immediately jumped to the conclusion that it could only have to do with Russ.

Just a day later she wrote, “Decisions decisions” with a sketchy side-eye emoji.

In her last post, she seemed angrier, writing, “Don’t judge me for doing things differently; I am just like you, who sees life differently.”

Trouble in paradise

Russ and Paola have dealt with tensions previously in their marriage, and while Paola is known for enjoying a stir of the drama-filled pot, fans are thinking that something serious must be going down.

Paola is not usually hazy about her opinions and where she stands so it has struck 90 Day Fiance fans as odd that she hasn’t elaborated.

Paola is pushing conspiracy theories

90 Day Fiance viewers have had it up to their eyeballs with Paola’s online drama, including spreading COVID-19 falsities and speaking out on not wearing a mask.

The last 90 Day Fiance viewers saw of the couple on the series was Paola telling her husband she would not move back to Oklahoma and be stifled. Thanks to social media, fans are aware that Russ moved to Miami to support her modeling career.

Russ and Paola on Discovery+

In November, Paola hinted during an Instagram Q&A that she and Russ might be appearing in a spin-off. It turns out they didn’t get a spot on one of the more well-known shows but did appear on 90 Day Love Games on Discovery+.

As for their relationship, it is safe to assume if any major cracks in their foundation are occurring, fans will be updated shortly via their social media platforms. Until then, 90 Day Fiance lovers can keep up to date on her wrestling and modeling career via her frequent posts.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.