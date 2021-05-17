Check out Russ and Paola Mayfield a decade ago — 90 Day Fiance hubby shares throwback birthday photo

Russ Mayfield took to Instagram to share a throwback pic of he and wife Paola in honor of her birthday. Pic credit: @paolamayfield/Instagram

Russ and Paola Mayfield are one of the longest-running and most beloved couples in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The twosome, who have been together for ten years, were the stars of Season 1.

To show off their longevity, Russ shared a throwback birthday photo of Paola in honor of her special day from their first memorable birthday celebration.

In the caption of the retro snap, Russ said that the image was one of the first the couple took together during Paola’s birthday celebration 10 years ago in Columbia.

He wrote that today, he and their son Axel are so “blessed’ to be celebrating her special day together.

Russ concluded his post and wished his wife the “merriest” of birthdays.

Russ and Paola have the look of love in the pic

Russ and Paola have the glow of new love in the shared snap.

Paola wore a formfitting strapless dress in tones of purple, orange, and cream color. It ended mid-thigh and showed off her tanned complexion and then-dark hair.

Russ sported a head full of longer-styled curly locks. He wore a blue and white checkered button-down shirt. This was paired with jeans.

They stood with their arms wrapped around one another. In their hands they held adult beverages.

Paola’s response to the pic? One of love and admiration for her handsome husband.

“I love you mi vida,” she wrote in the comments section of the post.

Paola Mayfield responded to husband Russ’ loving Instagram post in honor of her birthday. Pic credit: @russmayfield/Instagram

The couple’s loves story continues

Russ and Paola’s love story began when the then-27-year-old’s career in the petroleum industry took him to Columbia, where he fell hard for the gorgeous 26-year-old.

The couple moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, Russ’ home state, and moved in together after she obtained her K-1 fiance visa.

The couple eventually wed and made a big move to Miami after Russ lost his job. Russ remained in Oklahoma before joining his wife in the sunshine state, where she began her career as a model and personal trainer. It was there that they put down roots, welcoming son Axel in January of 2019. They have since moved on and are looking for a new, permanent home base for their family.

She has since become a professional wrestler, and made her debut in her first match on May 2. Paola was nearly unrecognizable in the snap. She sported long, bright orange hair extensions, heavy makeup, and a formfitting black and orange wrestling outfit.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.