90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield reveals rocky moments in her marriage to Russ plus talks more kids

90 Day Fiance couple Paola and Russ Mayfield are still together despite the odds that were against them.

However, Paola has never hidden the fact that they’ve had issues in their marriage.

The controversial reality TV star often opens up on social media about every aspect of her life regardless of the constant backlash she receives from fans.

Paola has shared insight into her personal life and last month she revealed that there was trouble in her marriage.

Have things improved between her and Russ?

Paola thought her marriage was ending

The 90 Day Fiance alum had a recent chat with Us Weekly and she was very open about past troubles in her marriage to Russ.

Paola even admitted that things got so bad recently that she thought it was over between them.

“We got into two big fights, with Russ and it was very intense. I thought that that was the end,” she admitted. “I thought like I needed to look for an attorney, it was very, very, very hard.”

The 33-year-old continued, “Yes recently there was [a] moment that I actually said ‘no more.’ I said okay I cannot do this anymore. I was very stressed. So yes there have [been] many moments…but the [recent] one was the biggest one of all.”

However, the reality TV star credits her husband Russ for helping them get through the hard times.

“I don’t know, with a lot of patience from my husband’s side, I think that’s the biggest thing,” confessed Paola.

“I feel like we love each other so much, we have gone through so much. We have a son that we wanna raise together. We don’t wanna co-parent we just wanna raise our son together. So my husband [has] a lot to do with that, he’s a very calm person and a very patient person. He’s an amazing guy,” she added.

Paola and Russ want to expand their family

During her chat with the media outlet, Paola also dished about her plans to have more kids.

Now that things have improved between her and Russ, they want to expand their family and give their son Axel a sibling.

“I would definitely love to have a girl but I’m grateful either way if it’s a boy or girl. Biological yes, I definitely would like one but right now [with] this career, it is impossible.”

Paola recently made her debut as a female wrestler, and she’s also a personal trainer and nutrition coach.

Given her line of work, the 90 Day Fiance star explained that it’s hard to train clients while being pregnant.

However, it seems baby Axel will be getting a sibling anyways.

“The first step is going to be adoption,” revealed Paola.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.