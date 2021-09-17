90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield claps back at comment claiming she has ‘fake breasts and lips’

Paola Mayfield is embracing her looks even if fans aren’t. Pic credit: Discovery+

Paola Mayfield is not idly standing by while 90 Day Fiance followers bash her appearance. The semi-pro wrestler is taking to social media to clap back at haters who insist on mocking her looks.

In a stunning Instagram post, Paola showed off her orange hair while trying to catch a few rays. She captioned the photo, “Tanning after cardio 😎 #poresarenormal.”

90 Day Fiance fans aren’t impressed with Paola’s look

While most fans were receptive to her sun goddess look, others had a few choice words for the mother of Axel.

@Diana.dearmas3 wrote, “Tummy tuck can tell on the belly bottom and fake breasts and lip injections so what’s natural.”

Paola didn’t let the rogue opinion of one set her back and quickly wrote, “Whatever helps you sleep at night.”

Pic credit: @Paola_Mayfield/Instagram

Russ and Paola called it quits

90 Day Fiance fans found out back in August that the couple had called it quits after the OG posted a series of cryptic tweets toward her soon-to-be ex-husband.

The couple’s relationship was often viewed as toxic, with most of the hate being directed at Paola. But Russ wasted no time in sending a message of his own to the Columbian.

Instead of a social media blast, Russ actually sent words of praise to Paola, acknowledging he was proud of her for following her dreams when it came to her job as a professional wrestler.

In an Instagram Story of his own, he wrote, “No matter the feelings, I’m happy to be here to support you and watch you up the ring!”

Pic credit: @russ_mayfield/Instagram

Paola opens up about her new ring persona on 90 Day Fiance Bares All

Paola recently shared some insight into her alter ego, Paola Blaze. On a recent guest spot on 90 Day Bares All, she told host Shaun Robinson just how she got the idea for her ring character.

She told the 90 Day Fiance host, “That’s why my hair is a little bit fiery, and that’s kinda like like I’m bringing the fire to the ring, this Latina spicy fire, so yeah, this is me now…I’ve become a little bit more wild.”

Paola currently has a lot on her plate between being a mother, wrestler, and social media influencer. Even though the 90 Day Fiance star may have her hands full, it looks like she has everything covered.

But TLC viewers wouldn’t have expected anything less from the spunky Colombian.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.