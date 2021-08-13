90 Day Fiance fans react to Russ and Paola’s breakup

News of Russ and Paola’s breakup made fans voice their opinions on social media. Pic credit: TLC

It’s official. 90 Day Fiance OG’s Russ and Paola Mayfield are no longer together, and fans found out through a nasty and public post from Paola. News of the breakup caused strong reactions from viewers who were quick to blame Paola, and they gave their opinions on her poor choice to make the split public.

While their relationship was viewed as toxic at times, they did show a lot of love for each other on the show. Many thought some of their tensions would mellow out after having their son, but it looks like there was more going on behind the scenes that overtook the relationship.

Fans had strong reactions to the breakup news, and many felt it was Paola’s fault.

Paola Mayfield’s public breakup from Russ Mayfield drew criticism from viewers

The Paola and Russ breakup sent shockwaves through the 90 Day Fiance fan community, who shared their opinions on what went down.

One well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @fappywetsock, tweeted screencaps from Paola’s public disclosure that she and Russ were no longer together.

They accompanied the captured tweets with a caption stating, “Russ quit a fantastic job bc Paola didn’t want him traveling, became a stay at-home dad, relocated away from his family/friends, sold his house & moved into a trailer. Fam, stop giving to those that just take. They will never give back & always expect more.”

Russ quit a fantastic job bc Paola didn’t want him traveling, became a stay at-home dad, relocated away from his family/friends, sold his house & moved into a trailer. Fam, stop giving to those that just take. They will never give back & always expect more. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/961NRQHu5H — fappywetsock (@fappywetsock) August 12, 2021

Another popular page, @this_mommy_says_bad_words, also shared Paola’s Tweet on Instagram with the caption, “tell me you need attention without telling me you need attention.”

Another fan account on Instagram, @90_day_alltheway, posted an old picture of Russ and Paola from the show and put a banner at the bottom of the picture asking, “Is it really over between these two?”

The caption went deeper into their thoughts on the situation. They remarked, “If anyone cares, it seems this couple has split. Anyone watching them on 90 day saw it coming. I hate to hear of a marriage ending but these two seemed always at odds and quite toxic, I remember all of their screaming at each other on the show.”

Paola and Russ Mayfield were 90 Day Fiance OG’s

Paola and Russ were originally featured on the first season of 90 Day Fiance when they married in 2013. Then they went on the be on Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of Happily Ever After? before settling into their lives as new parents off-camera.

They amassed many fans with their long run in the franchise but also drew a lot of criticism for some of their big fights.

Now that they are broken up, one of them may end up on The Single Life or another spinoff in the future to stay in the 90 Day Fiance spotlight.

