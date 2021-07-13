90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva throws shade at her ex-husband while flaunting her recent glow-up

Natalie throws shade at Mike after her makeover Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Natalie Mordovtseva is throwing some major shade at her ex-husband Mike Youngquist as she shows off her latest makeover.

Natalie and Mike had a short-lived marriage, and TLC viewers are currently watching the duo unravel on the show.

Fans were already well aware that the couple called it quits before the newest season started, thanks to Uncle Beau spilling the beans. He also accidentally outed that Natalie would be appearing on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

Since her time in Sequim, Washington, came to an end, Natalie decided to lose a lot of weight — over 30 pounds to be exact — and she is ready to flaunt her new curves.

Natalie took to her Instagram over the weekend to share an update of her glow-up while she posed by the ocean on a wooden pier.

She wrote, “A Woman is like an echo – the way you treat her, the same she responds… 🔥”

Natalie’s followers felt that the caption on her recent post was a direct hit at Mike after the way he had been treating her the entire season. Natalie has made her opinion known loud and clear after gaining new confidence, and she is not backing down.

She wore a floral skirt and a black tank top that showed off her toned stomach and let the sun hit her curly hair perfectly. For the most part, her followers agreed in the comment section that she deserved better.

One particularly positive fan wrote, You deserve better, keep on shining 🔥”

Natalie commented back, telling her supporters, “we all deserve the best, ladies! Just don’t be afraid to leave EVER — always choose YOURSELF.”

Pic credit: @NatalieMordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie and hookergate

The most recent season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has also shown Natalie’s paranoia. She has been picked on for believing that her mother-in-law, Trish, called her a hooker.

Natalie and Trish have had a soured relationship after the monster-in-law try to stop their nuptials. As viewers, it was clear that Trish was not a fan of her new daughter-in-law.

Hookergate has gone on the entire season with fellow 90 Day Fiance stars even joking about the incident. In the end, it looks like Natalie is happier alone and possibly ready to look for love again in the near future.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.