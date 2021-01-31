90 Day Fiance: Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia living her best life amid legal drama

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins continues to be at odds with daughter, Olivia Hopkins. Pic credit: @liviraebras1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins’ daughter, Olivia Hopkins, continues to live her life to the fullest amid their ongoing legal bout.

The two are currently at odds with each other after a violent altercation in October 2020.

Despite the controversy, Olivia, 21, has been sharing photos of herself having a great time, seemingly unbothered by the legal charges she’s facing.

Olivia parties hard as legal battle continues

The pictures show the 90 Day Fiance star’s outspoken daughter out and about, seemingly living her best life independently.

She has also turned up the heat with sexy photos. In one pic, she confidently posed in a neon green two-piece bikini while basking in the sun.

Another post showed the 90 Day Fiance cast member having a fun night out with friends in Los Angeles. Olivia looked fierce with her smokey eye makeup and curly locks. She also donned a cleavage-exposing top matched with a brown coat.

The TLC star appeared to enjoy some good food and drinks at the Bossa Nova Brazilian Cuisine restaurant. Olivia shared a photo of herself playfully taking a sip of her cocktail drink.

Did Olivia violate a bond agreement?

Some have questioned whether the 90 Day Fiance star has violated her bond agreement with Molly Hopkins.

Previously, it was revealed that Olivia was released on a $1,500 bond. As part of it, she must “not approach or communicate” with and “stay away” from Molly at all times. She must also move out of her mom’s house.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb is also required to steer clear of “any bar or establishment serving intoxicating liquor, beer, or wine; and any place of Disrepute.”

Some thought Olivia enjoying a drink during her latest outing could be a violation of her bond agreement. However, it’s unclear if the beverage in question had alcohol in it.

Molly and Olivia still not on good terms

Molly and Olivia show no sign of reconciling anytime soon. Olivia previously revealed that things have always been rocky between her and Molly.

She bluntly accused Molly of abandoning her at a young age, adding that she was “never there for [her].” She also called her mother a violent person, alleging that she had been violent with her ex Luis Mendez and even her best friend Cynthia Decker.

Molly has remained tight-lipped about her daughter’s accusations against her. The 90 Day Fiance star has yet to confirm or deny Olivia’s claims. Given their bond agreement, it’s unlikely that the two have communicated with each other lately.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.