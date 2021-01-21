90 Day Fiance: Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia speaks out about arrest, says mom ‘does her dirty’

90 Day Fiance veteran Molly Hopkins’ eldest daughter, Olivia Hopkins, was arrested following a violent altercation in October 2020.

The mother and daughter reportedly had a big fight at their family home in Woodstock, Georgia. Now, Olivia is sharing her side of the story, revealing some intriguing details about her relationship with the TLC star.

90 Day Fiance: Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia Hopkins arrested

It looks like Molly Hopkins’ relationship with Olivia Hopkins took a turn for the worse. The 90 Day Fiance star reportedly had a huge fall-out with her daughter after a heated confrontation last year, which resulted in an arrest.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Legal documents revealed that Olivia, 21, was charged with misdemeanor simple battery after she allegedly “struck” Molly in the head multiple times. Apparently, the Pillow Talk star sustained minor injuries from the attack.

“[Olivia] allegedly struck the victim [Molly] multiple times in the head leaving a clearly visible red mark and kicked the victim in the leg,” it was claimed. “A third party witnessed the entire altercation.”

Molly Hopkins’ daughter was later released on a $1,500 bond, with her agreement reportedly requiring her to stop all means of communication with her 90 Day Fiance mom, and banning from approaching her at all times.

Olivia Hopkins must also reportedly steer clear from “any bar or establishment serving intoxicating liquor, beer, or wine; and any place of Disrepute.” It’s claimed she was also told to vacate Molly’s house within 48 hours of her release from jail.

Read More 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days recap: We meet Delusional David and Darcey does affirmations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Hopkins (@olivia.wrynn)

One month after the arrest, Olivia Hopkins and her legal team filed a motion to modify the bond agreement. It was claimed she’s hoping to move back into the 90 Day Fiance star’s home. The rest of the conditions that were initially agreed upon remain in place. Her arraignment is scheduled for January 21, 2021.

Olivia shares her side of the story

It seems Olivia Hopkins has had enough of the hateful messages she’s been getting online following the arrest. In a video on Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance star’s daughter said she had decided to speak about the issue publicly because of the “false narrative” she claims Molly Hopkins spread online.

Olivia made it clear that her relationship with Molly is far from being fixed. She implied that things have been rocky between the two of them since she was young. The outspoken daughter said her mother “abandoned” her and was “never there for [her].”

Olivia Hopkins also claimed her 90 Day Fiance mother has always been a violent person. She alleged that Molly was violent with her ex Luis Mendez, best friend Cynthia Decker, and other ex-boyfriends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOL Memes (@90_days_lol)

90 Day Fiance: Olivia says Molly does her dirty

Olivia Hopkins went on to say that Molly Hopkins “does her dirty.” She said the 90 Day Fiance star never showed her respect even when she was young. Olivia claimed she “raised herself” from such an early age because her mom was “never there.”

As for the battery charges, Olivia said she’s taking full responsibility. Molly’s daughter did not deny committing the assault. However, she maintained that she’s “not a mother fighter,” adding that she “never wanted to fight” her mom.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.