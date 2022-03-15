90 Day Fiance: Mike Berk dissed his friends John and Nelcy, called them ‘clout chasers’

Mike Berk took aim at his friends John and Nelcy, who appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days by calling them “clout chasers.” Pic credit: TLC

In a shocking social media display to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans, Mike Berk called out his best friend John and his girlfriend Nelcy, who appeared on the show in Mike’s storyline.

From what 90 Day viewers saw, John and Nelcy were confidants of Mike and offered their opinions on his situation with Ximena multiple times. Mike even asked Nelcy to translate a conversation between him and Ximena.

Mike has now called them “clout chasers” who used him for their 15 minutes of fame in a recent post.

The post was deleted very soon after it was shared, and no statement explaining the outburst has been given.

Mike Berk publicly called his friends John and Nelcy ‘clout chasers’

It looks like Mike was triggered by something having to do with his best friend John and his girlfriend Nelcy, who appeared on Before the 90 Days with him because he fired shots on social media.

Mike used John’s Instagram handle directly when calling them out for allegedly using him but quickly deleted the problematic post.

In his Instagram story, Mike said, “My friends @realmalibu_ and his girlfriend used me to get famous… they are the number 1 clout chasers… they never cared about me and [only] wanted their 15 minutes of fame.”

There has been no indicator as to what prompted this reaction from Mike. John and Nelcy repeatedly warned Mike about Ximena’s suspect behavior, and Mike didn’t heed their advice even though he asked for it, so that may have something to do with it.

Mike Berk’s past offensive and racist social media posts have surfaced

A 90 Day Fiance blogger found racist and transphobic posts from 2013 on Mike’s old Instagram account.

The posts were memes that Mike reshared to his account and included wording like, “I blew a tra**y means something totally different to a mechanic.”

He also shared a birther conspiracy about Barack Obama and added, “Obama go back and be president in Kenya.”

Earlier this season, Alina Kozhevnikova was fired from the network for her past racist and offensive social media posts. Her scenes with Caleb Greenwood were taken out of the rest of the season.

Mike has not responded to the backlash from his posts, and there is no evidence that he has been fired from the network. It’s possible that he may not appear at the Tell All as punishment from the network, but it could be too late in the season to take his scenes out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.