90 Day Fiancé: Michael Jessen reveals that Juliana Custodio has U.S. work permit, signed to same modeling agency as Kendall Jenner

90 Day Fiancé star Michael Jessen, who was recently interviewed on the Domenick Nati show, confirmed that his wife Juliana Jessen (formerly Juliana Custudio) finally received her work authorization papers and is now officially able to work in the United States.

And there’s some other big news

Apparently, Juliana was recently contacted by Society Models of New York City and they signed Juliana to their agency. This is the same agency that represents Kendall Jenner and other big-name models.

Holy cow! This is a really big deal. Juliana must be ecstatic.

“This is a dream come true for Juliana,” Michael says.

Juliana told us on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance that she had been doing some modeling in Brazil when she first met Michael at a yacht party.

90 Day Fiancé fans were a bit skeptical of Juliana’s “modeling” career at first, figuring she was just another pretty girl on Instagram making money doing promotional/branded posts or that it would be her intent once she got some screen time.

We may not have given Juliana enough credit

As it turns out, Juliana had been modeling internationally with Central Models in Portugal as well as with Women Management Milano and TIME Model International.

Michael told Domenick Nati that Juliana is currently working on some great photoshoot projects and is already working hard to make it big in the modeling world.

Seems like Juliana is the real deal

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans fell in love with Juliana on the show and were thrilled when things worked out for her and Michael. Of course, there were some difficulties along the way, but in the end, their love stayed strong and they weathered the storms together.

Michael also mentioned there’s been talk about having more children. As we know, he already has two children of his own, Max and Cici, who he shares custody of with his ex-wife. Juliana loves his kids as if they were her own and they seem to love her right back.

While having children with Juliana is planned for the future, both Michael and Juliana have said they are waiting a few more years, likely because of Juliana’s career aspirations.

She has recently posted some of her new modeling photos on her Instagram account where she looks more gorgeous than ever.

Don’t be surprised if Juliana’s face starts popping up more and more now that she’s able to work.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is currently airing Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.