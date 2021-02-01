90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen in hot water over ‘naughty’ wine promotion

90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen owns a wine business. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Michael Jessen has been hard at work with his wine business and he’s very proud of it. Juliana Custodio’s husband managed to keep his venture afloat despite the ongoing pandemic.

Michael and Juliana have been busy promoting their wine products on social media. But Michael’s latest advertising strategy appeared to irk a few people. Here’s why.

90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen’s successful wine business

Michael Jessen has proven himself to be a competent businessman with his successful wine brand. The 90 Day Fiance star has always been passionate about wine and made a living out of it.

During his debut on the show, Michael explained that his career involves importing and distributing wine in the country, as well as wine auction. Juliana’s husband admitted that such profession has brought him in an “enormous amount of income.”

But Michael’s love for wine doesn’t stop there. The 90 Day Fiance alum is now a proud co-owner Licataa Wines.

Michael seemed to use his reality TV stint to promote his wine. Aside from his wife, Juliana, the TLC star also managed to get other cast members to promote his brand.

Michael criticized for racy wine photo

But Michael Jessen’s latest promotion on his social media page appeared to have irked some of his followers. Apparently, some find the 90 Day Fiance star’s post somewhat tacky.

Michael shared a photo of his friend endorsing his Licataa wine. The picture showed a woman wearing a skimpy white top, exposing her ample chest. She’s holding two shiny wine bottles, strategically positioned right in front of her bosoms.

She then captioned the head-turning image with, “Two bottles of Licataa are better than one,” matched with heart-eyes emojis.

90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio’s husband, Michael Jessen, gets criticized over racy wine promotion picture. Pic credit: @michael_jessen_77/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Michael defends post

Michael Jessen’s post quickly caught the attention of his followers. While some loved it, others were more critical of it.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a screenshot of one of the many hateful messages he received because of the said post. One user criticized Juliana Custodio’s husband for using a sexy photo to promote his brand.

“If it’s good enough product – shouldn’t need the tits to hawk it maybe?” the commenter said. In response, Michael suggested to try the wine first and let him know if it’s good or not.

The 90 Day Fiance star said he “understands how easily people get offended” but that is something beyond his control. In the end, Michael said he wants people to enjoy his wine any way they like.

