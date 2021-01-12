90 Day Fiance: Is Juliana Custodio unhappy with married life?

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio sparked speculations that she’s not happy with married life. This is after the Brazilian model shared a post showing what her day is usually like.

Eagle-eyed fans were intrigued by Juliana’s supposed daily routine, especially after she made a displeased face in front of the camera. Is she really unhappy? Or is this just a case of poor word choice?

90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio shares a glimpse of her daily life

Looks like Juliana Custodio has some complaints about married life. The 90 Day Fiance celeb seemed dismayed about her daily routine, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Juliana took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her typical day at home. Michael Jessen’s wife revealed she usually starts her day by cleaning the house as soon as she wakes up.

She then has to “listen to bull***t,” seemingly referring to conversations she’s forced to listen to. After that, she will “not be listen,” suggesting that she’s being ignored when she has something to say.

90 Day Fiance’s Juliana Custodio goes on to “clean” the house again before eating her meal. Although Michael Jessen’s name wasn’t mentioned in the post, many were convinced that Juliana was referring to him.

Fans think she’s unhappy

In the same post, Juliana Custodio shared a photo of herself eye-rolling. The 90 Day Fiance star looked rather dismayed by her supposed daily routine, and she’s not ashamed to show it.

However, it is worth noting that Juliana has a good sense of humor. She enjoys making jokes both in English and Portuguese. It’s likely that it was merely a joke, just like in her other posts. It’s also possible that she’s just too bored in quarantine and her repetitive daily tasks are starting to take a toll on her.

90 Day Fiance: Is Juliana misunderstood?

This is not the first time Juliana Custodio was misunderstood for her poor choice of words. In the past, the 90 Day Fiance celeb got fans worried after she made a cryptic post about self-love.

“Loving myself, cause if I wait for somebody else to do that, I’ll die waiting for it,” Juliana wrote in her post. This led to speculations that there’s trouble in paradise between her and Michael Jessen.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star quickly denied such assumptions and immediately edited her post. She also shared a sweet video with Michael, shooting down rumors once and for all. Given that she has yet to master the English language, it’s quite inevitable to get misunderstood from time to time.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.