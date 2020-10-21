Juliana Custodio responds to 90 Day Fiance fans who want her to join Pillow Talk with Sarah Jessen

90 Day Fiance fan favorite, Juliana Custodio, isn’t shutting down suggestions that she join TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

Juliana shared a post to her stories where a user pointed out how wonderful it would be if Juliana and her friend, Sarah Jessen, joined the cast. Of course, fans of the show will remember that Sarah is also the ex-wife of Juliana’s husband, Michael Jessen.

The former couple shares two children, Max and CeCe, and are still close despite their divorce.

Juliana’s friendship with Sarah would make them a great pair to have on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

In the post, which suggests that the ladies should join the show, it’s captioned, “The couple we need for pillow talk.”

Juliana won the hearts of 90 Day Fiance fans during Season 7 of the show when she worked to build relationships with fiance, Michael Jessen, his two kids, and his ex-wife Sarah.

Michael and Sarah remained close as they co-parent their children, and it was tough for Juliana to figure out where she would fit in the picture of their family.

During a discussion about what Juliana’s role would be, Sarah said, “The only thing that I have is that the kids have great parents. Michael is a great father and I’m a great mom. And what I want from you is to not parent.”

But any concerns about Juliana eventually faded and the friendship between the two women blossomed.

Juliana had been married once before and she was nervous about marrying Michael. In order to show her support, Sarah joined Juliana during a dress fitting and confirmed her happiness for the couple.

As Juliana walked out of the dressing room, Sarah’s face lit up and she said, “it is more beautiful than I thought! Oh my god, you look amazing.”

“Mike is going to be weeping,” she continued. “It’s perfect.”

Juliana is making the most of her life in the U.S.

Juliana quickly made the most of her move to the U.S. She was adamant that she wanted to be an independent woman and didn’t want to rely on Michael to take care of her.

Before Juliana moved to the U.S. she was a model in Brazil and, after receiving her work permit back in March, she signed on with Society Models of New York City.

And her aspirations don’t stop there. In addition to her modeling work, Juliana is furthering her education as well and recently shared that she’s studying for her GED.

Her studies are taking place while she, Michael, and the kids are quarantining with Sarah and her husband, Sean Naso.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.