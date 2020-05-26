90 Day Fiance model Juliana Custodio is preparing for GED as families continue to quarantine together

Juliana Custodio appeared on last season of 90 Day Fiance as she travelled to America to be with Michael Jessen.

The couple’s nearly 20-year age difference raised eyebrows and much of their storyline centered on whether the two would sign prenup.

Michael’s ex-wife, Sarah Jesson, pushed for the prenup, but Michael and Juliana ended up getting married without one. Sarah was concerned about Max and CeCe, the two children she shares with Michael, and whether Michael would be able to provide for them financially in the event of a divorce.

When Juliana was first introduced on the show, some fans thought that she was a golddigger and only wanted to marry Michael for his money.

But Juliana is proving that she’s not in the marriage for money- she’s taking steps to make a career for herself in America.

Juliana Custodio is studying for her GED during the quarantine

On Instagram, Juliana revealed that she was using the down time to study for her GED. She shared the news with a simple photo of a huge GED prep book.

She didn’t provide a caption to her story, but it seems that she wants to get her feet wet and start working as soon as possible.

The studying might be tough- Michael and Juliana are in quarantine with Michael’s kids Max and CeCe, their mother Sarah, and Sarah’s husband, so it’s a very full house.

Juliana Custodio can work in the United States

As it turns out, Juliana has already worked a bit in the United States- she has a work permit and signed with a modeling agency. Michael told fans that it is the same agency that represents Kendall Jenner.

Juliana’s Instagram profile is packed with professional photos proving that she takes her modeling career seriously.

But Juliana may have even bigger plans in mind. When fans asked her about having children, Juliana revealed that she wants two kids and also has plans to adopt.

Michael has confirmed that the couple plans to adopt Juliana’s niece and nephew from Brazil, but Juliana explained that COVID-19 has put a hold on their plans – at least for now. It’s uncertain what their lives will look like in the future, but if they pursue this path, they could be featured on an upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.