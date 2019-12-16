90 Day Fiance’s Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio confirm they are adopting

After all of the prenup drama on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, fans may be interested to learn some of the exciting things that are going on for Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio right now.

On Sunday night, after 90 Day Fiance aired, Michael Jessen jumped on Instagram Live to clarify a few things about what we saw on the show. He also shared some really exciting news about his future plans with Juliana. It turns out that the pair is getting ready to adopt two children that they plan to raise together.

They aren’t just any children either. The couple plans to adopt Juliana’s niece and nephew from Brazil. The kids are six and eight years old and as Michael explained in his message to 90 Day Fiance fans, they are in a really bad situation right now that can be helped by bringing them to the U.S.

“Here’s a bit of news,” Michael told his fans. “Juliana and I, today, just initiated the process of adopting her niece and nephew from Brazil.

You can catch Michael’s full adoption announcement by skipping to the eight-minute mark and letting the video below play. The other option is to watch the full video, where Michael shares his disappointment in the way that his family has been depicted on 90 Day Fiance and how the hate they have been receiving from viewers is affecting them.

Previously, Juliana has said that she feels bad about how much better she is living than her family in Brazil. She even said that she’d give them all her good life if she could. Now, it looks like Michael and Juliana will be giving that good life to at least two of her family members as they bring them to America to help take care of them.

Will this be enough for 90 Day Fiance fans to change their minds about Michael and Juliana?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7 on TLC.