90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen’s ex-wife Sarah is not jealous of Juliana Custodio

90 Day Fiance star Sarah Jessen made it very clear that she has nothing but love for her ex-husband’s new wife, Juliana Custodio. The mother of two expressed admiration for Michael Jessen’s much-younger spouse, with whom she had formed a strong bond.

Sarah Jessen has never been jealous of Juliana Custodio

Sarah Jessen proved once again that she has no ill feelings toward Juliana Custodio. The 90 Day Fiance supporting cast member has always been open about her special friendship with Michael Jessen’s new wife, which drew mixed views online.

Earlier this week, Sarah made a touching post for Juliana. The TLC star shared a photo of Michael’s wife modeling for their wine business.

In the snap, Juliana looked elegant yet fierce with her bold red lips and flawless hair. She also donned a black fur coat, matching the winter-vibe of the photoshoot for Licataa Wine, a venture that Juliana and Michael have been working on together.

Sarah Jessen couldn’t help but gush at Juliana Custodio for her stunning looks. “When your ex-husband’s new wife is so casually and effortlessly a f***ing supermodel,” she wrote. “But you don’t care because you love her so much.”

Sarah and Juliana’s solid friendship

It’s no secret that Juliana Custodio and Sarah Jessen have a very special bond, which raised some eyebrows. The 90 Day Fiance ladies have been pitted against each other during their stint on the show. But they managed to prove haters wrong as their relationship continues to flourish.

Just recently, Juliana threw a special birthday bash for Sarah. Michael’s wife showcased her creative side as she decorated the house for the party. Sarah enjoyed her big day with her new husband, Sean Naso, as well as her kids, Max and CeCe. Michael and Juliana also joined in the fun.

90 Day Fiance: What’s the latest with Michael and Juliana?

Meanwhile, Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio continue to enjoy married life together. The 90 Day Fiance couple tied the knot in 2019 and things seem to go smoothly for them.

The couple has their hands full running their wine business. Juliana has been working with Michael on the new wine by promoting their brand. She’s done several modeling gigs for the wines, which helped boost sales.

As for expanding their family, Juliana said it’s something she has discussed with Michael. But it might take a while before they push through with their baby plans due to the ongoing pandemic. It would be interesting to see the 90 Day Fiance couple finally grow their already big family.

90 Day Fiance is currently not broadcasting a new season on TLC.