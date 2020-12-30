90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen’s son Maxwell hits back at online bullies

90 Day Fiance cast members regularly experience cyberbullying and Maxwell Jessen is no exception to that.

The eldest child of Michael and Sarah Jessen recently revealed he’s been constantly targeted by online trolls, the majority of which were actually adults.

Max is probably the youngest TLC star to face these mean remarks. But despite his young age, he sure knows how to handle it like a pro.

90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen’s son Maxwell braves online bullies

Maxwell Jessen has had enough of trolls bullying him online. The son of 90 Day Fiance’s Michael Jessen and ex-wife Sarah Jessen fired back at those who keep on making fun of his weight.

Max took to Instagram and shared a meme about cyberbullying a minor. In the post, an adult man can be seen intently looking at the computer. The caption read, “The child on the internet is overweight. I better bully him in his comments.”

Ever since his first appearance on 90 Day Fiance, Maxwell Jessen’s weight has been mocked by ruthless bullies online. But despite the attacks on him, Max handled it well, especially for someone his age. Instead of sulking about the insults, Michael Jessen’s son took it with maturity, which many admired.

90 Day Fiance fans lauded Max for the way he’s dealing with online bullies. They also have nothing but good words to say about CeCe Jessen’s brother, who they described as a “well-mannered” and “smart” kid.

Max’s stepfather to the rescue

Maxwell Jessen’s family never ceases to show their love and support for him. Shortly after he posted about being bullied, his stepdad, Sean Naso came to his defense.

The recording artist tried to make light of the situation, explaining why Max is a big kid. Sean pointed out that Maxwell’s dad, 90 Day Fiance Michael Jessen, is tall. His mom Sarah Jessen, on the other hand, came from a family of “giant manly men.”

Sean goes on to point out that “anyone who criticizes a kid’s weight is saying more about themselves than anything.” In the end, Sarah’s new husband encouraged Max to stay positive despite the criticism.

90 Day Fiance: Sarah Jessen showers son with love

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessen has her own way of making Max Jessen feel special. Recently, the 90 Day Fiance supporting cast member proudly showed off his son on social media.

In one of her posts, Sarah posed next to Max before heading out to their dinner date. Max definitely dressed to impress for the special night out. He looked all grown up with his suit and tie, which he later took off when they started eating. It’s good to see Max Jessen get all the support he needs from his big family.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.