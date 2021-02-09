90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen gets nostalgic about fatherhood

90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen dotes on his children, Max and Cece. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Michael Jessen is one proud dad to his kids, Max and Cece Jessen. The husband of Juliana Custodio is not one to shy away from showing affection to his kids on and off-camera.

90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen looks back at early years of fatherhood

Michael Jessen took a trip down memory lane with throwback pictures of Max and Cece Jessen. The 90 Day Fiance star seemed nostalgic as he looked back at the early years of being a father.

In one of his posts, Juliana Custodio’s husband gushed at a 3-year-old Cece who adorably made a pouty face in front of the camera. Michael recalled that Cece was “scolding” him at the time for not letting her have candy.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Another photo featured a sweet moment between Max and Cece, which made the 90 Day Fiance dad emotional. The picture, which was taken back in 2014, showed Max being the “coolest brother in the world.”

In the snap, Cece can be seen resting her head on her brother’s lap. Michael said it is one of his favorite shots of the siblings because it perfectly sums up their close relationship.

“Tears of reminiscence and joy always come when I look at this one,” Michael emotionally wrote. “A photo is worth 1000 words as they say and this one is worth much more than that to me.”

Michael proud father to Max and Cece

It’s clear that Michael Jessen is very proud of Max and Cece for the children they have become. Many 90 Day Fiance fans lauded Michael and his ex-wife Sarah Jessen for raising them to be such good kids.

Now that they’re growing up fast, Michael still makes sure to spend more time with them despite his busy schedule. Recently, Juliana’s husband bonded with his daughter and taught her a new skill.

The 90 Day Fiance dad eagerly taught Cece “some of the finer points of playing pool.” Michael looked serious as he coached his daughter. Cece, on the other hand, attentively listened to her dad as she tried to learn how to play it.

90 Day Fiance: Is a baby on the horizon for Michael and Juliana?

Meanwhile, many are wondering if Michael Jessen is still planning on having a child with Juliana Custodio. The 90 Day Fiance couple has been married for over a year now but they have yet to expand their family.

Juliana has been very vocal about her hopes of having her own child in the future. It is something that she and Michael have discussed in the past. It seems both are willing to add to their family soon.

But with the ongoing pandemic, it might take a while before they can push through with their baby plans. For now, Juliana happily plays the role of a step-mother to Michael’s kids, Max and Cece.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.