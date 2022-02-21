90 Day Fiance: Mahogany’s accent draws suspicion, viewers think she’s is a paid ‘actress’ hired by TLC

Ben Rathbun finally came face-to-face with Mahogany Roca on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

To most viewers and even Ben Rathbun’s surprise, Mahogany Roca finally made her debut on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

After messaging virtually for three months without having one video chat, Ben decided to travel to Peru to meet Mahogany against the wishes of his friends.

Although he was stood up at the airport, determined to meet his online girlfriend, the Michigan native decided to make the long trek to her hometown of San Bartolo.

Making plans to meet the South American native at a local restaurant, most 90 Day Fiance fans were shocked to find out Mahogany actually showed up. However, fans have their suspicions as some are accusing the 24-year-old of being a paid actress hired by TLC.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Mahogany Roca is a paid ‘actress’

Despite being over an hour late with the restaurant close to closing, Mahogany walks through the door to most everyone’s surprise.

Of the shocking moment, 90 Day Fiance fan account, @90daythemelantedway shared, “Dear Ben, I was wrong. I take back yelling at the screen I have been doing with your storyline and Mahogany not EVER showing up.”

“I take back how I thought you should stop incessantly texting her. I did NOT expect this! I did NOT expect this at all!” the account added.

However, 90 Day Fiance fans in the comment section weren’t so convinced.

“You cannot tell me she’s not a hired actress,” one critic wrote. “He totally got catfished but TLC needed story line so they found some random girl.”

Another user wrote, “This has to be an actress… I’m sorry. Something is very OFF.”

Pic credit: @90daythemelantedway/Instagram

Also pulling apart the way she spoke, some questioned if she was really a native Spanish speaker.

However, one viewer gave a different take on the situation and wrote, “I don’t think she’s a fake storyline but I do think she may have been trying to act more “American” which is why she might have come across as almost theatrical.”

The viewer added, “As for it being a different girl. I think it’s the same one. Her photos are just highly filtered.”

Pic credit: @90daythemelantedway/Instagram

Are Ben and Mahogany still together?

While the latest episode finally reunited the online lovers, Mahogany admitted to producers that Ben’s feelings for her were a lot stronger than hers for him.

The preview for the upcoming episode shows Ben asking a nervous Mahogany if he could meet her parents to convince them of his intentions.

Do you think Ben and Mahogany will make their relationship work? Tune in on Sunday to find out.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.