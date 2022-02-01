90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Ben shares reflective post after he was stood up by Mahogany

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Ben Rathbun was stood up in Peru by his online girlfriend, Mahogany. Pic credit: TLC

While his friends and family warned him that his internet girlfriend, Mahogany Roca wasn’t who she said she was, Ben Rathbun still traveled thousands of miles to meet her on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Arriving in Peru to radio silence with no Mahogany insight, the 52-year-old sadly trekked to his hotel alone after being stood up at the airport.

Ben shares a reflective post following getting stood up by Mahogany

While Ben was convinced Mahogany was who she presented herself to be, his family and 90 Day Fiance viewers were convinced the Michigan native was getting catfished.

Sharing a photo in an all-black suit identical to the one he wore at the airport, the former pastor took to Instagram to reflect on the interaction.

“So far, the most asked question besides “Is she real?” is some variation of “Are you crazy??” the Michigan native began as the caption.

Dancing around answering the question, the TLC newbie continued, “Well it would take someone with genius level emotional intelligence to self evaluate and realize they are crazy. “

“So I really want to say no, but I have to leave the possibility open,” the single father admitted.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

While it’s yet to be confirmed if Mahogany is a catfish, this wouldn’t be the first time as it happened in the past to Ben. Describing his upbringing as “cult-like,” the US native was left majorly naive it came to dating following his divorce.

Mahogany told Ben not to come to Peru because her father ‘didn’t trust his intentions’

While Mahogany stood Ben up at the airport, to be fair, she did tell him not to come.

Ben revealed to producers that three days before his departure, he received a text from his internet girlfriend not to board his flight.

Detailing that her father didn’t “trust his intentions,” Ben decided to take his chances and fly to Peru ultimately.

And while Mahogany didn’t show up at the airport, the upcoming episode previews a determined Ben heading toward San Bartolo, the small town where Mahogany lives with her parents.

Do you think Ben’s online girlfriend Mahogany is who she says she is on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

Let us know in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.