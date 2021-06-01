90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shows off baby bump in date night pic with Alexei

Loren Brovarnik has been sharing updates on her second pregnancy with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik looks like she is ready to pop any second now, but the mother of soon-to-be two kids revealed she is still only in her second trimester.

Morning sickness and swollen ankles were not going to stop this mama bear from enjoying a date night with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik.

Loren needed a date night

The Florida girl took to her Instagram to share a precious snap of her and her Israeli husband with the cute caption, “Ima ve Aba, 🧿” which in Hebrew means mom and dad. Loren wore a multi-colored stripe dress for the occasion and wedges.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Alexei looked laid back in flip-flops, red shorts, and a loose-fitted top. The reality star has been keeping herself busy by keeping her followers up to date on her journey with lots of posts that include their little boy, Shai.

Loren received comments full of joy, with fans telling her that she looked beautiful. Some fellow 90 Day Fiancé alums also posted sweet tributes with Kenneth Niedermeier writing, “Pregnancy looks good on you…😍❤️”

Following their date night photo, Alexei shared another photo of the popular 90 Day Fiance couple. This time, they were posing at the beach. A shirtless Alexei placed his arm around Loren, who was rocking her sunkissed baby bump while wearing a tiny black bikini.

A love story for the ages

The couple originally met while Loren was on a Birthright trip, and Alexei was the tour’s designated medic. While they were first featured on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance, the couple has gone on to also star on Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiance What Now?

Back in March, the happy couple announced that they soon would be taking care of two little miracles as they announced via Instagram they were expecting. In matching shirts, the TLC personality wrote, “it’s true, we are expecting Babybrov #2! We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer! We need to think of a nickname for our little embryo.”

In late March, Alexei took to his social media to share that he was building up his soccer team as a video revealed the partners in crime were expecting another baby boy. Alexei could be seen punting a soccer ball as it let out blue smoke on impact.

Fans of the couple were happy to see them out and enjoying life before they have two under two. The expectant parents have kept the name of their unborn child under wraps, but fans believe it will be a Hebrew name like his big brother.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.