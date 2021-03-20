Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alex announced they are expecting baby number 2


Lauren and Alex from 90 Day Fiance with their son Shai
Loren and Alex are going to have two kids under two years old. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alex Brovarnik welcomed their first child, Shai, back in April of 2020 and just announced that he will have a sibling soon.

The pair have a large following of supporters from their time on the show and stay active on social media.

On Loren’s page, their reveal picture got over 200k likes and 7k comments, many of which came from 90 Day Fiancé castmates.

There was ton of support from fans and other 90 Day Fiancé cast

A long list of castmates reached out to give their congratulations on Loren’s post, including Armando, Paola, Elizabeth, Noon, and Anny.

On Alex’s post the official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram commented, along with Akiny, Sumit, and David.

There was only one comment that sparked a negative reaction. One person commented, “Why so fast?” Supporters thought that was a rude thing to say and that it was no one’s business.

Instagram fan comments
Fans defended their decision to have another child so soon. Pic credit: @alex_brovarnik/Instagram

A lot of followers agreed that they thought she might be pregnant because of her recent choice of looser clothing and taking photos from the chest up.

Instagram fan comments
Fans talked about their suspicions of the pregnancy. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The pair have been reoccurring cast members in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and have taken part in many of the spin-offs. Fans have gotten really attached to Loren and Alex because their true love and genuine personalities always shine through.

Life has been great after baby number 1

Both of their Instagram pages give followers a good sense of the couple’s day-to-day life. They have a lot of family outings with Shai, go on dates, and also do their fair share of hanging around the house.

Since having Shai, Loren has been actively talking about her postpartum feelings and body. After being 10 months postpartum, she shared how impressed she was with her body.

She went on to share that she has had body dysmorphia since she was a teenager, and that her postpartum depression has been very real, but that sharing her journey with her followers has helped her realize what she is capable of.

They both post a lot of photos and videos of baby Shai and also share pieces of their Jewish heritage.

During an episode of What Now, Loren and Alex discussed the idea of having a second child. They both agreed that since they were already tired and used to the chaotic routines, that having a second child soon was in the picture. Only a short time later, that wish came true.

Lauren and Alex from 90 Day Fiance
Loren and Alex discussed having a second baby while Shai is still so young. Pic credit: Discovery+ Network

Loren had a lot of support from her family and followers during her first pregnancy, so this pregnancy should have that same kind of amazing network.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

