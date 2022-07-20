90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Menzies called out for liking photo of Pedro Jimeno

Kim Menzies was put on blast by a 90 Day Fiance critic for liking Pedro Jimeno’s photos. Pic credit: TLC

Many 90 Day Fiance fans have chosen Chantel Everett’s side in her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. The end of their marriage has been playing out publically both on this season of The Family Chantel and all across social media.

With that said, 90 Day fans have proven to be very sensitive about the whole situation with many outspoken fans going out of their way to be pro-Chantel.

An example manifested when a viewer called out Before the 90 Days alum Kim Menzies for liking Pedro’s photos.

Pedro was recently all smiles in a selfie he shared on Instagram amid his nasty divorce and the photo was reshared by a 90 Day fan page.

In the comments of that fan page’s post, a disgruntled 90 Day critic put Kim on blast individually and with her boyfriend Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar for liking Pedro’s photos.

Usman replied to the blast jovially and Kim snapped that she only liked one picture of Pedro’s.

Furthermore, Kim urged the 90 Day critic to chill.

Kimberly Menzies was called out for liking Pedro Jimeno’s photos

Since the unbothered selfie from Pedro was the focal point of the 90 Day fan page’s post, one critic in the comments threw shade at Kim for liking Pedro’s photos. They used Kim and Usman’s Instagram handles to get their attention.

They remarked, “Old @itskimberly90 been liking [Pedro’s] photos.. that ok with @officialsojaboy?” To which Usman replied first by dropping laughing/crying emojis.

Kim followed Usman’s comment up by saying, “I liked one pic. Lol relax [laughing/crying emojis.]”

Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

Kim and Usman’s responses were not indicative of whether they have chosen a side, if any, in the Chantel and Pedro divorce drama.

What the social media exchange might have proved, however, is that there is a lot of disdain floating around for Pedro.

Kim Menzies and Usman Umar will be on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Last week, the cast and premiere date for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was announced.

Kim Menzies and Usman Umar were part of that cast along with Angela Deem and Michael Ilesnami, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, and Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet.

90 Day fans can anticipate each couple to hit new levels of drama as they try to navigate their relationships.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.