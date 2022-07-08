Pedro Jimeno trolled by viewers over his treatment of wife Chantel Everett

Viewers blast Pedro Jimeno over his treatment of Chantel Everett. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno is getting blasted online for his treatment of his wife, Chantel Everett. He has wiped his social media clean of all photos with Chantel amid the revelation that he filed for divorce.

The current season of the couple’s spinoff show has highlighted the issues that led to their eventual split, but people are not happy with Pedro’s behavior.

Chantel accused the 30-year-old of lying to her and pointed out questionable behavior between him and a coworker.

Things have since escalated beyond just that in real life as Pedro has taken steps to end his six-year of marriage. However, not many people are on his side after seeing how things are playing out on the show.

Pedro Jimeno trolled by viewers over his treatment of his wife Chantel Everett

The Family Chantel star is getting trolled online by viewers who are not too happy with his treatment of Chantel. The now-estranged couple has had their ups and downs for years, but this season things took a dark turn as Chantel confronted her husband about his lack of love for her.

Pedro has gone ahead and filed for divorce, noting that their marriage is irretrievably broken. He has also deleted all of her photos from his Instagram page, but viewers are trolling him with comments about his behavior after he shared a shirtless post.

“He used her to get to where he wanted… you’ve been a joke and you’ve been a scammer,” wrote one commenter.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Such a shame you did that to Chantel after she brought you here and got you settled into a good life. What a loser,” said someone else.

“So sad to see the real you,” added one critic.

Pic credit: @pedrojosejrjimeno/Instagram

There were several other comments along those lines as one person wrote, “I really thought you loved her. But I guess you were just in it for your papers. I hate that for her.”

Another commenter also chided Pedro and said, “Marriage got hard so you just bounce? All you ever wanted was the green card.”

Pic credit: @pedrojosejrjimeno/Instagram

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett are getting divorced

Despite the tongue lashing from The Family Chantel viewers, Pedro has already taken the steps to end his marriage.

On May 27 he filed for divorce from Chantel and cited that their marriage is irretrievably broken. He also claimed that Chantel transferred over $257,000 from their joint account.

Pedro requested in his filing that the judge equitably divide all debts acquired during their six-year marriage along with the equitable division of all their marital property.

Things are getting messy between the couple who both filed restraining orders against each other on the same day Pedro filed for divorce.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.