Pedro Jimeno all smiles as Chantel Everett divorce unfolds

Pedro shared a selfie where he was all smiles amid his divorce from Chantel Everett. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has been putting on an unbothered face since news of his nasty divorce from Chantel Everett has surfaced.

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27, 2022, although he claims they officially broke up a month before. They both have mutual restraining orders against each other, and Chantel claims there was infidelity on Pedro’s part.

The sad news of the end of their five-year marriage comes as The Family Chantel viewers have been watching the deeply troubling issues within Chantel and Pedro’s marriage come to a head on the show.

On-screen, Pedro has been calling Chantel lazy for not cleaning, cooking, and keeping up their new house to his standards. He also claims that Chantel has not been supportive enough of his new career in real estate.

On Chantel’s side, she believes Pedro has not dealt with the trauma that happened and unfolded between him and his family in the Dominican Republic in Season 3. She feels that Pedro has misplaced his anger and has refused to try to work on things with her at every turn.

Now, with drama everywhere surrounding Chantel and Pedro, Pedro shared a selfie where he was all smiles.

Pedro Jimeno shares carefree selfie with The Family Chantel viewers

As Pedro’s divorce from Chantel Jimeno plays out in real-time, and their issues are on full display on The Family Chantel, Pedro shared a carefree selfie.

Pic credit: @pedrojosejrjimeno/Instagram

Through his Instagram stories, Pedro posted a selfie where he had a beaming smile.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

While he did not offer a caption for the unbothered photo, he did have the song “Way 2 Sexy” by Drake playing over the picture.

Chantel Everett has been more vocal about her divorce from Pedro Jimeno

When Pedro bashed Chantel for not cleaning and cooking on The Family Chantel, Chantel clapped back at him on social media and defended herself.

Just today, Chantel also lashed out at the situation by changing the caption on a throwback photo of herself to, “A girl doesn’t need anyone who doesn’t need her.”

Chantel has also shared a selfie since news of the divorce went public, although she was not smiling in the image.

As Chantel and Pedro’s divorce drama continues on and off screen, The Family Chantel viewers should stay tuned to find out what happens next.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.