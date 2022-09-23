90 Day Fiance: Kim Menzies was married twice, ex-husband in prison for murder?

Kim Menzies traveled back to Nigeria to marry Usman Umar on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kim Menzies’s ex-husband is currently in prison for murder and he is not the father of her son Jamal.

The 52-year-old has opened up about her tumultuous 20-year marriage to her son’s father but appears to have kept her second marriage to the convict a secret.

According to the report, Kim was previously married to a man named Kevin Golphin, who was reportedly sent to death row for his role in a homicide.

Kim appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days which documented her relationship with Usman Umar, also known as Sojaboy. She has returned in the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The Californian has quarreled with Usman over his desire to take a second wife so that he can have children. However, Kim has supported Usman’s career, and their relationship is in stark contrast to the Nigerian singer’s previous relationship with Lisa Hamme.

It is unclear whether Kim has opened up to Usman about her marriage to Kevin Golphin, who viewers are now just hearing about.

Kim Menzies’s ex-husband was sentenced to death row

The 90 Day Fiance star reportedly saw Kevin Golphin’s story in the news and reached out to him.

“Kim saw his story on TV and went to jail one weekend to visit him,” a source told In Touch Weekly adding that, “Kim believes in not judging others, and that’s why she did what she did.”

In 1998, the pair of brothers Tilmon and Kevin Golphin were accused of killing two white police officers during a traffic stop.

Tilmon was 19 while Kevin was just 17 when the crime occurred, yet they both faced the death penalty.

Along with first-degree murder charges, the brothers faced two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to In Touch.

Their case, which was tried in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was controversial due to accusations of racism. They were found guilty on all charges and sentenced to death for the murders.

Kim Menzies’s marriage to Kevin Golphin was annulled.

The 90 Day Fiance star was among many who felt the sentence was racially motivated and reached out to Kevin.

“He was sent to death row, and she began writing and visiting him more frequently,” the insider told the outlet, continuing: “She felt like there was more to the case than met the eye. She does not condone what they did or say it was right.”

It appears that Kim married the convict to help his case as he “needed someone to be his power of attorney.” The report states that they were married for two years before it was annulled.

They reportedly got married in January 1999, according to online records seen by In Touch.

Kevin’s death penalty sentence was eventually updated to life without parole when a North Carolina law passed that offenders under 18 are exempt from the death penalty. His brother’s death sentence was also vacated and he was sentenced to life in September 2020 after a judge ruled that racial discrimination had illegally affected the outcome of the trial under the Racial Justice Act.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.