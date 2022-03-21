90 Day Fiance fans relive one of Baby Girl Lisa Hamme’s most cringy moments

A famous and cringy scene from Baby Girl Lisa Hamme’s time on 90 Day Fiance resurfaced. Pic credit: TLC

As the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season wraps up for Kimberly Menzies and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar, fans were reminded of Usman’s ex-wife Baby Girl Lisa Hamme on social media.

A 90 Day fan page reminisced about Lisa’s famous and cringy secret weapon she spoke of having before going to Nigeria to meet Usman for the first time on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

That secret weapon was Lisa’s intention to have unprotected sex with Usman, which she claimed he had never done before.

90 Day fans relived the scene on Instagram and gave their two cents on the uncomfortable moment. The scene was taken from a Pillow Talk episode, so it included the commentary of some of the most memorable 90 Day cast.

90 Day Fiance fans rewatched a famous and cringy scene from Baby Girl Lisa Hamme

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram reshared a clip posted by a different fan page that played the scene where Lisa talked to her friend about having sex with Usman shortly before she met him for the first time.

The post replayed a scene from Pillow Talk where 90 Day cast members gave their commentary on what they were seeing from Lisa on the show as it aired.

As Lisa and her friend began to dive into the talk of different firsts Lisa was going to have with Usman, 90 Day alumni couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik began to cringe already.

As Lisa began to say, “This man fulfills every desire” the scene cut to David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan on Pillow Talk as they started criticizing what they were hearing.

Lisa brought up having a secret weapon which startled and intrigued Pillow Talk cast Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa as well as Molly Hopkins.

Lisa then described that there, “would be no condom use” to which all the Pillow Talk had audible cringing reactions to or poignant facial expressions.

During the conversation with her friend, Lisa went on to defend how great the sex with Usman was going to be as well as her relationship with Usman in general.

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to Baby Girl Lisa’s memorable scene after rewatching it

In the comment section of the original post by a 90 Day Fiance fan page, viewers sounded off on the scene they just watched.

One notable comment read, “Classic scene that goes down in history!! Both are savages!”

Pic credit: @i.b.trash.talkin/Instagram

After several comments from different people who posted laughing/crying face emojis, another critic exclaimed, “I blocked this out for a reason (puking emojis).”

Another onlooker feeling queasy after watching the scene wrote, “I just threw up in my mouth.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.