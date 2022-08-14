90 Day Fiance: Kim Menzies enjoys Disneyland as Sojaboy calls her his ‘Queen’

Kim Menzies receives a loving compliment from Sojaboy. Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced fans to Kim Menzies.

While living in California, Kim started a long-distance relationship with Usman Umar, who lives in Nigeria. Usman also goes by his stage name, Sojaboy, and performs as a musical artist.

It was the second time viewers saw Sojaboy on the show. He was previously married to Lisa Hamme. The two also met online, but their relationship ended in a messy divorce.

Kim was aware of Sojaboy’s history but felt the two had a connection too strong to deny.

After Kim traveled to meet Sojaboy in person, the two became an official couple and agreed to make their long-distance romance work.

While apart, Kim and Sojaboy use social media to stay connected. It also has become a platform for the couple to express their love for one another publicly.

Kim Menzies enjoys a day at Disneyland

Recently, Kim took a break from being a blooming reality star and enjoyed a day at Disneyland.

She shared a collection of photos from her time there, where she rocked a Disney shirt with Mickey Mouse ears and took a moment to celebrate her favorite artist, Michael Jackson.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Kim captioned her post with, “Disneyland photo dump! Will definitely go again soon!”

The comments section was quickly filled with fans complimenting Kim and sharing her excitement. However, there was one comment that stood out amongst the rest.

Sojaboy took time out to give Kim the ultimate compliment by writing “Queen” under her post.

In response, Kim jokingly wrote, “Ummmm May I know you Sir??”

Pic credit: @itskimberly90/Instagram

It appears the two are still on good terms and are making their relationship work despite being in different countries.

Kim Menzies and Sojaboy are returning to the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Since appearing on Before the 90 Days, Kim and Sojaboy have both become household names and popular amongst fans. So much so that they have been cast in additional shows within the franchise.

Kim and her son, Jamal, recently made their debut on Pillow Talk. The addition of them brought on mixed reviews. Some viewers loved their commentary and seeing the loving relationship between them. Other fans weren’t sure if the duo were a good fit for the show. There’s no word yet if they will return for another season.

More recently, it was announced that Kim and Sojaboy will once again share details of their relationship during the upcoming season of Happily Ever After?. The spinoff show follows previous 90 Day stars trying to navigate their lives as married or engaged couples.

The reactions to Kim and Sojaboy returning to the franchise have not been great. Many fans are no longer interested in the pair, while others feel the relationship is forced and possibly fake. Despite the critics, Kim and Sojaboy are ready to prove their love is real and share their plans for the future.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.