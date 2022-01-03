90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins says she’s ‘afraid’ after leaving ‘abusive relationship’ with Paul Staehle

Karine Martins says she’s afraid of Paul Staehle. Pic credit: TLC

The breakup saga between 90 Day Fiance stars Karine Martins and Paul Staehle is getting worse and now the mom of two says she’s afraid. Karine posted a new message on social media that she has left her “abusive relationship” with Paul and that he’s trying to manipulate her into reconciling with him.

A few days ago, Karine also revealed on social media that she didn’t spend the holidays with her kids because Paul kept them away from her. And in her latest post, Karine shared concern since her youngest son is still breastfeeding and she has not been able to see him.

Over the past few weeks, things have been escalating between the tumultuous couple after a video of Karine abusing Paul in their Kentucky home was released online. Since then it’s been one thing after another and now Karine seems determined to get a divorce.

Karine Martins says she’s afraid following split from Paul Staehle

The 90 Day Fiance star shared two messages on her Instagram Story with an update on what’s been going on. Things not going well for Karine amid her divorce from the U.S native especially since her two kids Ethan and Pierre are also U.S citizens.

A few days ago Karine noted that as the reason why she has not returned to Brazil despite years of abuse claims against Paul. In her latest post, Karine asked her followers for prayers as she tries to maneuver the delicate situation.

“I have left the abusive relationship I was in and AGAIN my now ex-husband is trying to manipulate me to get back with him,” wrote Karine. “He got my children and I can’t even nurse my 10-month-old son.”

“I’m making this public because I’m afraid,” said the Brazilian native, who also noted that Paul has been making threats about immigration.

“He is leaking videos on [the] internet with audio and video manipulated,” added Karine.

Pic credit:@staehlekarine/Instagram

Karine Martins says she doesn’t have personal belongings or documents

The 90 Day Fiance star shared another post and noted that right now she doesn’t have her “personal belongings” or “documents.” It’s unclear why that is because last week we learned that Karine was back at the Louisville, Kentucky home she shared with Paul and he was staying in a hotel.

It appears Paul is now back home and Karine is somewhere else but that hasn’t been confirmed.

In Karine’s latest post, she also made it known that Paul is now controlling some of her social media accounts.

“I DO NOT have access to my Only Fans account and never did,” wrote Karine. “My ex-husband controls it all and never granted me any access.”

Pic credit:@staehlekarine/Instagram

“He went on my Instagram and posted that I was the one in control. In reality, I was never in control,” added Karine

