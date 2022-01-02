90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins talks worst days of her life due to Paul Staehle’s ‘childish attitude’

Karine Martins blast Paul Staehle. Pic credit:TLC

The new year just started and there’s already drama between 90 Day Fiance couple Karine Martins and Paul Staehle. Following a slew of eye-raising events that have occurred between the pair over the past few weeks, there has been high tension in the Staehle household.

It appears Karine wants to divorce her husband again, but It’s yet to be determined if she will go through with it this time around. For now, they have broken up and due to that Karine was forced to spend the holidays without her two young sons Pierre and Ethan.

The Brazilian native aired her frustrations on social media recently and expressed sadness at having to spend the special day without her kids.

Karine Martins airs her frustration at Paul Staehle

The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram and shared a lengthy message about what has been going on between her and Paul Staehle. It seems Karine wasn’t able to ring in the new year with her boys amid her split from Paul Staehle.

“WHAT WAS TO BE A LOVE FOR LIFE BECAME A NIGHTMARE!,” wrote Karine. “The last few days have been the worst of my life, spending such a special date away from my greatest treasures that are my children is heartbreaking, and all this because of the childish attitudes of my ex-husband who I’m fighting tirelessly for divorce.”

She also noted, “I decided to get out of an abusive relationship and I know it won’t be easy but staying away from my greatest loves is the worst of all. I know that after my decision he started using our children like blackmail and this hasn’t happened once or twice even though he knows I’m still breastfeeding.”

Kaine Martins explains why she hasn’t returned to Brazil

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to share details about her life in the lengthy Instagram post and explained why she hasn’t left the U.S despite her tumultuous marriage to Paul.

“Many people ask why I didn’t return to Brazil, understand that it’s not that easy,” expressed Karine. “I have two children who have US citizenship and I can’t just take them out of the country without their father’s permission.”

Karine also expresses how much she misses her boys but remains hopeful things will be different very soon.

“I miss my little ones a lot, but I know that I will need to keep this nostalgia in my pocket and fight with all my strength for them and our independence and happiness away from all this disturbance!”

She added, “I know that in 2022, on the same date and at the same time, I will review this text that I am writing in another scenario…It was worth fighting for our happiness, my children! We will be very happy, in Jesus’ name!”

