90 Day Fiance: Kalani talks about how she deals with all the social media haters

Kalani answered fan questions on her Instagram story and one of them was about how she deals with trolls Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance’s Kalani Faagata did a Q&A with her fans through her Instagram story and the most interesting question she answered was how she deals with trolls.

Kalani has had to face a lot of negative comments and attention from haters since being in the spotlight, but she has her own way of dismissing those trolls.

Kalani says that she’s “come to the realization that people project their insecurities onto other people and share their hurt.”

She then gave an example of how she deals with it by saying, “For example, if someone writes about how ugly I am I go on their page and look at their pictures and I’m like (eye roll).”

She added onto her method of dealing with the haters by saying that she also blocks them.

Kalani gets a lot of media attention

Kalani and Asuelu have been in the 90 Day Fiance franchise for a while now, including their original run on 90 Day Fiance and then subsequent appearances on two seasons of Happily Ever After?.

They have both drawn a lot of attention, and Kalani has to deal with trolls as a result of that fame.

The way that Kalani deals with her haters seems like a healthy way to combat the inevitable disrespect and mean words that celebs get from people online.

Kalani validates her ideas that people are just projecting their insecurities and personal hurt onto her by lurking them and finding their flaws. Blocking haters also seems like a good way to at least minimize ongoing trolling from the same people.

Kalani shared her method for dealing with trolls on social media. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani has enough drama to deal with in her personal life with Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu have gone through many rough patches and seem to have a hard time communicating properly and getting along. They have been to counseling and most recently had individual chats with Kalani’s dad to try and ground them and help them understand that divorce is not the right way.

Kalani is still not convinced that she doesn’t want a divorce, but wants to give this marriage her best shot for their two boys.

Kalani also has to face issues that arise with Asuelu’s family, who have a negative opinion of her.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.