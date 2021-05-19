Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Kalani lashes out at trolls and defends Avery Warner after nude photo leak


90 Day Fiance:Happily Ever After? star Kalani Faagata comes to Avery Warner's defense
Kalani defends Avery Warner after nude photo leak. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kalani Faagata is speaking out in defense of Avery Warner after cruel memes about her recently circulated online.

At first, fans were simply clowning Avery for joining Only Fans after claiming that she would never get involved with the adult website. However, things took a nasty turn when a leaked nude photo sparked a tirade of nasty memes and comments and criticisms about Avery’s private parts.

While many people are mocking the 90 Day Fiance star, at least one of her fellow TLC personalities has come to her defense.

Kalani has caught wind of all the nasty comments about Avery’s labia and she recently lashed out on social media page about the bullying that Avery has received since her photo leaked online.

Kalani Faagata speaks out in defense of Avery Warner

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star got riled up after seeing the memes mocking Avery’s naked body and she took to Instagram to air her disdain.

In a message posted to her IG Stories, Kalani lashed out at people making nasty comments about the TLC alum.

“So now it’s funny to bully women over what their labia looks like?” wrote Kalani . She also noted that while her political views do not align with Avery’s “That doesn’t justify harassing and body shaming her.”

Kalani defends Avery Warner and lashes out at trolls
Pic credit:@kalanifaagata/Instagram

However, the mom-of-two wasn’t done quite yet and she lashed out at the meme pages for taking things way too far.

“Meme pages are supposed to poke fun at people, not humiliate them. What the f**k is wrong with some of you?” Questioned Kalani. While she didn’t tag the meme page in question, there is one in particular that has gotten a lot of heat and has even been threatened with a lawsuit from Avery herself.

Avery Warner threatens lawsuit regarding leaked photo

While Avery may not be able to sue over the nasty memes being posted about her, the former 90 Day Fiance star can take legal action regarding the leaked photo.

As per OnlyFans guidelines, photos cannot be distributed without her permission and the 32-year-old made that very clear to IG user @mommy_says_bad_words. The meme page shared a message that was reportedly sent from Avery warning her to “Take down any posts or information associated with the leaked image swirling around online that is bullying or defaming my character.”

The message continued, “[I] have an appointment with my attorney next week and we will be addressing every person who gets involved.”

Avery Warner threatens legal action regarding leaked pic
Pic credit:@mommy_says_bad_words/Instagram

Since the leaked photo, Avery has deactivated comments on her Instagram page and she has also bid farewell to Onlyfans.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

