90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata is all dolled up in her ‘PJs all day’

Kalani posed in her PJs all day. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata continues to wow her fans with her sexy lingerie posts.

Kalani’s latest lingerie ensemble came in the form of silky pajamas and her pic caught the attention of her hundreds of thousands of adoring fans.

Kalani Faagata models sexy satin Savage X Fenty PJs

Taking to her Instagram to kick off the weekend, the California native shared a post she captioned, “PJs all day🌷🌻🌸💚 @savagexfenty #savagexambassador”

Kalani, a newly appointed Savage X Fenty ambassador, posed for the pretty pic, sporting the Night Blooms Satin Sleep Cami from Rihanna’s lingerie line, boasting a colorful floral print.

The satin cami also boasts a v-neck with an empire fit, putting Kalani’s ample cleavage front and center, and self-tie spaghetti straps with light shirring under the bustline.

Kalani rocked the lingerie, wearing her long, dark hair in waves that nearly cascaded to her waist as she posed outside, with plush green trees serving as the backdrop for the photo. The 33-year-old mom of two kept her makeup simple with neutral shades and winged eyeliner to accent her almond-shaped eyes.

Looking as beautiful as she did, Kalani unsurprisingly garnered over 10,000 Likes and nearly 300 comments.

Kalani’s followers, 90 Day Fiance fans gush over her latest lingerie post

Kalani’s equally beautiful sister, Kolini, commented, “OH SHE CUTE CUTEEEEEEEEE” to which Kalani replied, “@kolinilynne thank youuuuu! cute in my shadow-ban looololol.”

Kolini was so impressed with her big sister’s look that she commented twice, with her second comment a slew of fire and hand-clapping emojis.

Ashley Martson — who 90 Day Fiance fans will remember from Season 6 when she married Jamaican native Jay Smith — commented on Kalani’s post, “Beauty 😍” and Kalani reciprocated the compliment, “@ashleye_90 thank you my gorgeous friend 😘💕”

Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Another one of Kalani’s admirers commented, “Beautiful! A woman after my own heart 💜 I love my PJs🌸”

Since announcing her latest role as a Savage x Fenty ambassador, Kalani has been showcasing her curves online and her fanbase is loving it.

All of her sizzling posts on Instagram lately have distracted from the marital struggles she’s been having with her husband of nearly four years, Asuelu Pulaa. Kalani and Asuelu share two young sons, 3-year-old Oliver and 2-year-old Kennedy.

Kalani hasn’t included Asuelu in any of her recent posts, but briefly talked about their issues during an Instagram Stories Q&A in March. Kalani teased, “The boys and I] are doing well. Lots of changes coming for us in the next few weeks/months that I hope will make everyone happier.”

In a later Q&A, Kalani responded to a fan who wondered whether she and Asuelu are still together and it looks as though her fans should be getting answers soon. Earlier this month she said, “I’ll explain at the end of the month 😅💕.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.