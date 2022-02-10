90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata poses in sexy lingerie after becoming Savage X Fenty ambassador

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata is now an ambassador for Savage X Fenty. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata surprised her fans with a new, sexy business venture.

The 33-year-old mom of two is now an ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

Kalani took to Instagram on Thursday to share a series of sexy pics which she captioned, “Surprise 🍾💜 @savagexfenty #SavageXAmbassador.”

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata surprises fans with sexy lingerie photo shoot as Savage X Fenty ambassador

In the photos, Kalani modeled a gorgeous, matching, plum-colored bra and panties set which she paired with a hunter green Savage X Fenty zip-up onesie.

Kalani’s second pic put her ample bosom on full display as she showed off her waist-length black hair and flawless makeup.

Kalani’s typical wardrobe choices are typically much more conservative, so her sexy pics drew the attention of her followers, who gushed over her stunning new look.

Kalani’s sexy look garners plenty of attention from her fans

Kalani’s fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik commented with a series of emojis that read, “👏🔥🙌🔥🙌👏”

Kalani’s sister Kolini wrote, “YES MA’AM 👏🔥”

Shannel, a drag queen from Ru Paul’s Drag Race, also took to the comments to praise Kalani’s sexy new look with a comment that read, “👏👏👏gorg”

Kalani’s husband, Asuelu Pulaa, told his wife, “PC- me thank you 😊 you welcome 🤗,” which she jokingly responded, “@asuelupulaa uhhh, no lmao.”

Kalani later took to her Instagram Stories where she showed off even more racy attire, sporting the green Forever Savage Showgirl hooded onesie, along with a purple, white, and red bra.

During their time on 90 Day Fiance, Kalani and Asuelu struggled in their marriage while raising two young boys and living with Kalani’s family. Asuelu’s family also became a nuisance when his sister Tammy relentlessly demanded that Kalani and Asuelu give his mom more money.

Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage was so rocky that they even talked about getting divorced at one point. 90 Day Fiance viewers voted between Kalani and Asuelu and another 90 Day Fiance couple, Chantel and Pedro, over which couple were more likely to get a divorce.

90 Day Fiance viewers decided that Kalani and Asuelu were more likely to get a divorce, with a close 52% to 48% decision.

Judging by Asuelu and Kalani’s flirty exchange in the comments, however, it looks like the couple isn’t planning on divorcing any time soon.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.