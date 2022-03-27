90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata teases ‘lots of changes’ coming to her and her sons’ lives

Kalani Faagata told her fans that “lots of changes” are in store for herself and her sons. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata has “lots of changes” in store for herself and her sons, Oliver and Kennedy, that she’s hoping will make them happier.

When 90 Day Fiance viewers were first introduced to Kalani during Season 6 of the flagship series, she was in a relationship with Samoan native, Asuelu Pulaa.

Kalani and Asuelu’s relationship has struggled from the start and the two are often seen bickering during 90 Day Fiance and its spinoff shows. The couple first appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? during Season 5.

With talk of divorce swirling for years, Kalani and Asuelu’s relationship has kept 90 Day Fiance viewers curious wondering about the status of their marriage.

90 Day Fiance star Kalani Faagata teases ‘lots of changes’ coming for herself and her sons

Recently, the Savage X Fenty ambassador shared some news with her Instagram followers that added more fuel to the fire as far as divorce rumors are concerned.

During an Instagram Q&A, Kalani told her followers to ask her a question. One question came from a fan who was curious about Kalani and her young sons.

Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

“How are you and the boys?” Kalani’s fan asked.

The 33-year-old mom of two answered, “We are doing well. Lots of changes coming for us in the next few weeks/months that I hope will make everyone happier 💕”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Kalani didn’t elaborate any further, but she further provoked rumors of a split between herself and Asuelu in another slide she shared.

Another one of Kalani’s Instagram followers asked her, “What’s the best advice your Dad has given you?”

Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani revealed what her father, Lo, told her: “To never trust any man and where to hit to knock people out lmfaoooooo.”

Are Kalani and Asuelu headed for divorce?

Kalani and Asuelu wed in 2018 and they share sons Oliver, born the same year, and Kennedy, born in 2019. The couple made their debut earlier this month during Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, which showed them still struggling to get along.

Following their premiere on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Kalani shared an Instagram Story slide, telling her followers that Asuelu blocked her online.

“Mr. Boohole blocked me,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of their argument scene on 90 Day Diaries.

Although Kalani has brought up the possibility of divorce more than once, her father, Lo, is opposed to his daughter ending her marriage to Asuelu.

“Divorce is not good, especially when you have kids involved,” Lo said during a confessional in an episode of Happily Ever After? that aired last year.

Last year, 90 Day Fiance fans voted which couple was most likely to divorce between Kalani and Asuleu and another couple from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Pedro and Chantel Jimeno. Kalani and Asuleu won the vote in a 52% to 48% decision.

For now, 90 Day Fiance fans will have to keep guessing whether Kalani’s Instagram Story was in reference to the future of Kalani and Asuleu’s marriage or something else.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance returns to TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, April 17 at 8/7c.