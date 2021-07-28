90 Day Fiance: Kalani and Asuelu spend the day at Disneyland

Kalani and Asuelu spend time in Disneyland to reconnect. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has been a whirlwind of emotions, especially when talking about Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s relationship. The duo has had an extremely long road to travel, but the future is looking brighter.

Move over Moana

Just this week, the mother of two shared a joyous outing with her husband and children to Disneyland. Fans all agreed that Kalani was their favorite new Disney princess.

The Utah native shared her first picture with her husband while wearing an old-school Minnie Mouse shirt. The Samoan wore khakis and his own Mickey shirt to match.

It was Disney magic

The couple posed in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle while trying to make their own fairytale vacation go on without a hiccup. It looked like the entire family was included since fans noted Kolini was also present in a Minnie Mouse shirt.

Both of the couple’s sons, Oliver and Kennedy, were overwhelmed with all the Disney magic as they spun on teacups and watched the nightly laser show.

Fans show support

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans were loving watching the couple have a carefree outing. One follower commented, “Their facial expressions are priceless. Beautiful family. Enjoy! Bless up.”

Another fan wrote, “The boys are growing up way too fast!!😩😍😍”

As one of Kalani’s fans wrote so eloquently, “You have such a beautiful family❤️ And you two are my favorite couple to watch on 90 Day Fiance! Stay strong girl with your in-laws! In the end, it will all be worth it. I’m glad your husband is backing you up so well now.”

“You two inspire me in my marriage with my husband. I’m a white girl married to a Mexican and both our cultures are so different, but I’ve learned that if I stick to what I feel is right for my kids and family, I reap the rewards later. 👏”

The next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is set to be a hard one for both Kalani and Asuelu since his mother and sister Tammy are in town for the holidays.

Family troubles

TLC viewers will recall, Tammy threatened to beat up Kalani and her sister. Asuelu’s mother also shared that she didn’t care about her grandsons. Thanks to a sneak peek, fans know that drama with Tammy kicks off again on the most recent visit.

TLC watchers are just happy to see Kalani and Asuelu working towards improving their relationship as their fun family trip seems to be working out in their best interest.

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.