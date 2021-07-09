90 Day Fiance: Asuelu’s mom tells Kalani it is her job to have more children

Asuelu tells his mother about his dreams of a large family Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Asuelu Pulaa has already dropped the bomb that he wants another kid. Not surprisingly, Kalani Faagata was less than impressed with her husband’s desire.

90 Day Fiance fans do not think the couple is on the same page at all.

During Sunday’s upcoming and all-new episode, Asuelu’s mother, Lesina, makes an appearance after a drama-filled reunion. TLC fans last saw Asuelu’s sister Tammy threaten to beat up Kalani after the two families feuded.

Asuelu’s mother wants more grandchildren

Asuelu’s mother asked what Kalani’s stance was on child-rearing.

When he explained that his wife felt that she had met their quota, Lesina expressed, “but that’s Kalani’s job.”

She told the 90 Day Fiance couple to remember the Samoan way.

Asuelu revealed some information about his Samoan culture and proclaimed, “Some people go to a plantation. Some people go to work. Some people go fishing. I have nine siblings, so I hope Kalani will understand. I just want to have a big family.”

Kalani and Lesina’s relationship is frosty

Asuelu video chatted with his mother, who had last told Kalani that she didn’t care about her two grandchildren and wanted to bring her son back to the islands so he would go back to sending them money.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers will see, Kalani chose to leave the room as she couldn’t stomach the fakeness. Lesina took the opportunity to try and convince her son to once again send money and prepare for a home visit.

Lesina telling her son he needs more kids Pic credit: TLC

During the chat, Asuelu shared that he had gone to look at a mini-van because he had hopes of expanding his family. He told cameras that he had dreams of having seven children.

Lesina agreed with her son saying, “It’s good. Why not have a lot of kids?”

Evidently, there is an old saying that goes, “Bring as many as you can. Some will turn out good. Some will not turn out bad.”

The audience could see where Lesina was going, and Asuelu caught on saying he was a “good one.”

The awkward silence spoke volumes. The episode ended with Asuelu conveniently forgetting to tell his wife that his mother would be visiting and they would have to pay for her hotel.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.