90 Day Fiance: Kalani dragged for rude reaction to Asuelu’s romantic trip

The newest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? just dropped on Sunday, and viewers were appalled by Kalani Faagata’s disgraceful behavior. Asuelu Pulaa had tried to plan a romantic cabin getaway, but all his wife did was complain.

For the most part, TLC fans have been on Kalani’s side in the troubled marriage, but supporters could not forgive her for how she treated her husband after the father of two decided to take some time and plan a couple’s retreat for his stressed-out wife.

TLC fans called out Kalani for bringing her mother and kids along

Even though the trip included their two sons and his mother-in-law, viewers hoped that the vacation would be a success. Sadly, Kalani’s condemning response to the log cabin and bunk beds stopped her Samoan partner in his tracks.

First, TLC fans could not figure out why the mother of two wouldn’t leave her sons at home. She told cameras that she was still breastfeeding, but viewers pointed out the fact that she could have pumped and left milk at home instead of dragging her two children along.

One viewer wrote, “And also why not leave the kids with your mom back home? No reason to bring your mom and kids. It’s like she doesn’t want the alone time.”

90 Day Fiance fans believe Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage is doomed

90 Day Fiance viewers didn’t miss a beat and called out the inconsistency of her story as she took shots of whiskey. Asuelu had taken the time to decorate the ranch-style cabins with rose petals and hearts. He even set out some champagne to set the mood.

But instead of being thankful, Kalani showed her negative side as she reminisced of her days as a little girl. The reality star told cameras that she had bad memories of being forced to go to an all-girls Mormon camp. She even revealed that she thought her husband would have put more thought into the destination.

But to Asuelu, he had put a lot of effort into treating his wife like a queen. 90 Day Fiance fans fully backed Asuelu and felt that his wife was way too demanding.

Kalani clearly did not want to spend time with Asuelu in a cabin in the woods, which prompted viewers to question what, exactly, would have made her happy.

“Why is she so ungrateful…. She want him to put effort in their relationship, he puts in some effort and there she is whining again….” one viewer wrote.

Another pointed out, “At least he made the effort.”

While a third said, “They argue because she brings the family into the conversation and here she is bringing her mom to a romantic getaway! [facepalm emoji] she clearly doesn’t want to be alone with him!”

“Wow, that’s rude and ungrateful. It WOULD be romantic without your damn kids if you gave it a chance. Maybe he’ll draw a nice bath with rose petals, pop some champagne, etc. Smoke-filled casinos, loud a** people, crowds, homeless, and drunk people spilling drinks on you in Vegas is more romantic?” another viewer wrote.

Fans criticize Asuelu for his behavior at the sex store

Asuelu also had his fair share of criticism. Fans jumped on the star for not being mature enough to talk about the sex store visit. During the episode, Kalani revealed that her husband doesn’t believe in pleasuring himself as he believes it is his wife’s duty. So naturally, many noted that he was not mature enough to be in charge of a family.

Surprisingly the trip turned out pretty good for the couple. Both Kalani and Asuelu opened up about their communication issues and came up with a safe word to help them calm down.

They decided on the word “Afi,” which means fire in Samoan. Hopefully, their campfire confessionals have set them on the path towards success.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.