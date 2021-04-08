90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio serving looks in latest modeling gig

Juliana Custodio has been modeling even before her debut on the show. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio is back to doing what she loves most — modeling. This time around, Michael Jessen’s wife showcased her skills in a new advertisement for a jewelry brand.

The 23-year-old Brazilian model definitely slayed in her latest gig, proving once again that she has what it takes to make it big in the modeling industry. Juliana’s husband couldn’t be more proud as she continues to thrive in her chosen career.

90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio returns to modeling

Juliana Custodio recently returned to the modeling world after months of a break due to the pandemic. The 90 Day Fiance beauty took to Instagram earlier this week and proudly shared her latest project.

In her post, Juliana looks stunning as she modeled pieces of jewelry from famous designer Alexa Leigh. The video shows Juliana rocking some sexy poses while wearing a variety of golden necklaces.

The 90 Day Fiance star also donned fashionable rings and bracelets from the same line. Juliana is already a pro in front of the camera, as evident in her effortless poses and movements.

Michael Jessen is clearly proud of his model wife. In another modeling post, the 90 Day Fiance star gushed at Juliana, calling her “Muito linda,” which translates to “very beautiful.”

Juliana looks stunning in latest gig

This isn’t the first time Juliana Custodio shared some of her stunning moments at work. Earlier this year, the 90 Day Fiance celeb revealed her very first gig for 2021. Juliana traveled solo to New York to do some projects with her agency, Time Model International.

Juliana looked gorgeous in a black and white photo where she rocked a leather jacket matched with stylish jeans. “I’m back 2021,” she simply captioned the post.

Even before her debut on 90 Day Fiance, Juliana has been doing numerous modeling gigs, both in print and on the runway. She also landed some endorsement deals with big brands, which definitely solidified her career as a model.

90 Day Fiance: The other sides of Juliana Custodio

But Juliana Custodio is more than just a pretty face. The 90 Day Fiance alum has repeatedly proven that she has a lot more to offer than what viewers saw on the show.

For one, Juliana has a great sense of humor. She doesn’t mind making fun of herself to entertain others. She also has a big heart for animals, particularly dogs.

The 90 Day Fiance star also plays a huge role in Michael Jessen’s wine business. Aside from supporting her husband in many ways, she also assists him by advertising the brand. Juliana uses her experience as a model to promote their wine products.

