90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio back to modeling, shares first gig for 2021

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio was finally able to do what she loves most again. After months of break, the wife of Michael Jessen is back in the modeling world, looking better than ever.

90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio returns to modeling

There’s no stopping Juliana Custodio from going back to modeling, not even COVID-19. The 90 Day Fiance star recently returned to do some gigs after a lengthy break.

Michael Jessen’s wife traveled solo to New York for her latest project with her agency Time Model International. Juliana shared a glimpse of her first-ever model photoshoot this year and fans are loving it.

The 90 Day Fiance babe looked stunning in a black and white shot. Juliana rocked a leather jacket matched with fashionable jeans. She also opted for a casual look with her hair down and simple makeup.

Juliana seemed ecstatic to strike a pose in front of the cameras once again. “I’m back 2021,” she captioned her post, seemingly looking forward to more modeling projects this year.

Juliana has made a name for herself in the fashion industry even before her time on 90 Day Fiance with Michael. The reality star has already done several projects for big brands, something her husband is very proud of.

Michael Jessen shows support for Juliana

90 Day Fiance’s Michael Jessen has always been very proud of his wife, Juliana Custodio, especially when it comes to modeling.

The wine business owner never fails to show his support for his wife in her journey to becoming a model. Michael proudly shared Juliana’s latest gig on his Instagram Stories. He also showed appreciation to his wife’s model shot, leaving a simple yet adorable comment on it.

90 Day Fiance: Juliana’s slim figure worries fans

Meanwhile, fans have expressed concern over Juliana Custodio’s slim physique. The 90 Day Fiance star shared a topless photo of herself in front of the mirror.

Michael Jessen’s wife covered her chest area, exposing only the side of her body. Noticeably visible though was her ribcage, which worries many of her followers.

Apparently, some think the 90 Day Fiance star is way too slim, to a point where she’s looking unhealthy. Some couldn’t help but point it out in her other photos as well, suggesting that she should start eating more to gain weight.

But Juliana doesn’t seem to mind all the body-shaming she gets online. The TLC star continues to be confident about her body, showing no sign of changing her ways just to please her critics.

