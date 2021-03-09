90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen fires back at troll telling him to leave Juliana Custodio

90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen with his wife, Juliana Custodio. Pic credit: @michael_jessen_77/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen is not having any of the negativity on social media, particularly when it comes to his marriage with Juliana Custodio. The wine business owner recently fired back at online trolls hating on him and his wife.

Ever since their debut on the show, the couple has been bombarded with criticism, especially with their unusual setup as a family. But it seems Michael has learned to react to them accordingly as seen in his latest post.

90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen bonds with Juliana Custodio and family

Michael Jessen continues to spend more quality time with his family. The 90 Day Fiance celeb recently shared a glimpse of what quarantine at home looks like in their household.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Michael shared a fun video of the whole family enjoying karaoke. In the clip, Juliana can be seen singing and dancing while the rest of the group await their turn for the microphone.

Sarah Jessen and her husband, Sean Nasso, joined in the fun, seemingly ready to compete against Juliana. Michael’s daughter, Cece, was also present at the mini karaoke session.

Michael and Juliana often spend time together with their extended family — Sarah, and Sean. The 90 Day Fiance couple maintained a good relationship with them, which many find impressive and intriguing at the same time.

Michael reacts to claims his wife is lonely

Michael Jessen just gave a serious clap-back at trolls who accused Juliana Custodio of being “alone.” Juliana often shares photos and videos of herself cooking and cleaning the house. This led to speculation that she’s a “loner” and being treated poorly.

However, Michael quickly shot down the malicious claims, saying Juliana was never alone. Looking at their previous posts, it’s clear that Juliana’s being treated with utmost love and care by the whole family.

90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen has been getting flirty messages from women online. Pic credit: @michael_jessen_77/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Michael gives perfect response to troll urging him to leave Juliana

Meanwhile, it seems Juliana Custodio has an unlikely competition. The 90 Day Fiance star revealed he has been getting messages from women asking him to leave his supermodel wife.

In an Instagram post, Michael shared a screenshot of the message he got recently from a female fan. “Risk it all for me, I’m way better than her,” the flirty fan wrote.

Michael did not pass up the chance to reply. “Is this Martin Shkreli?” the 90 Day Fiance star humorously fired back. It seems Michael is so used to getting similar messages in the past, so much so that he’s taking it as a joke.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.