90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina reveals what her new passion and potential career path is

Julia introduced her new passion and possible career future to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like 90 Day Fiance alum Julia Trubkina may have found her calling because she shared a post about a new passion and career endeavor she plans on pursuing.

In an Instagram post, Julia shared a video of herself trying to train a puppy and said that her life on her husband Brandon Gibbs’ farm has inspired her love and understanding of dogs.

To that end, Julia said she intended on training the puppy for competitions and that it was the start of her attempt to train dogs in general.

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina wants to train dogs

In Julia’s Instagram video, she could be seen outside with a little puppy that she commented over the video was a “7 weeks puppy.”

She was rewarding the dog with treats as it properly did the commands of sit, paw, and down. In the video, it sounded like she gave two of the commands in English and one in Russian.

In her caption, Julia wrote, “[As] you know, I always surprise with something new in the search for myself. Well, during my life on the farm, I fell in love with dogs and learned dog language. I will train this baby Willow blu for competitions. And I’m start to train dogs.”

Julia repeated her caption in Russian as well.

Julia Trubkina hated farm life when she got to America

When Julia arrived in America, she had to live on Brandon’s parent’s farm in rural Virginia and take on some farm duties.

Julia made it clear early on that she hated the farm animals and wanted nothing to do with farm life and the work that went with it.

Brandon’s parents also had a dog kennel where they bred dogs and sold them.

With that said, Julia and Brandon moved out but not before Julia formed a close relationship with their dog Simba who they left back at the farm.

During this season of 90 Day Diaries, viewers saw Julia and Brandon talk about wanting to live somewhere where they could have Simba live with them. Conveniently, when they went to visit Brandon’s dad, he offered to give Brandon and Julia the farm, and he and his wife would move out.

Julia seemed warm to the idea with the caveat that the farm animals would have to go but that the dogs could stay.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.