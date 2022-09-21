90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina returns from vacation in Dubai to looming problems in the US

Julia Trubkina voiced some concerns as she comes back from vacation. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina have been living it up in the United Arab Emirates for Brandon’s 30th birthday. Julia, however, expressed her looming concerns about coming back to the U.S.

Julia shared a video taken of herself walking and getting into her seat on a plane. Over the video, a voice that wasn’t Julia’s was heard saying, “I’ve got 99 problems but I’m getting on a plane and ignoring them all.”

In all seriousness, Julia has been facing visa issues after missing an important document and failing to apply for a green card renewal six months before her current one expired.

Also, given the socio-political wartime situation in her home country of Russia at the moment, Julia shared her pause for concern on both fronts in the caption of her Instagram post on a plane.

She wrote, “Well, if seriously, the problems have not gone away. we have returned home and continue to deal with the issue of my status. buying a house and looking for ways to move my family here.🥺.”

Julia and Brandon were originally on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance before appearing on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? The pair has also made appearances on Pillow Talk, 90 Day Bares All, and 90 Day Diaries.

Julia Trubkina is focusing on making her passion into a career

Through her Instagram, Julia has been showing off her love of dogs and her skills in training them.

Julia got exposed to a lot of dogs at Brandon’s parents’ farm where they ran a dog-breeding business.

Julia has shared several videos of herself giving different dogs commands and them obeying.

On Happily Ever After?, Julia explained her passion for dancing, but had a very awkward and cringey job interview for an instructor position at a gym.

Since then, she seems to have switched gears, turning her passion for dogs into a career.

Brandon and Julia have at least one dog of their own now, Simba, a German Shepherd. Simba was originally at Brandon’s parents’ house and played a big factor in the pair wanting to move into a place they could take him to.

90 Day Fiance couple Brandon and Julia made a big move this year

While Brandon and Julia were on Seasons 3 and 4 of 90 Day Diaries, their desire to move out of their apartment in Richmond, Virginia, and away somewhere else was highlighted.

Originally they had Florida on their minds, but ended up revealing that they had moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, approximately two hours from Brandon’s parents’ farm.

