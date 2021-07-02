90 Day Fiance: Jorge Nava and girlfriend Rhoda post adorable photos of their baby girl

Jorge Nava shares the sweetest photo of his baby girl. Pic credit:@JorgeandRhoda/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava showed off another photo of his baby girl, Zara, and it’s by far the cutest thing you will see on social media today.

Jorge posted the adorable image on his Instagram stories, which has since expired. Luckily, we have the cute photo to share with you.

Since the birth of Zara, who he shares with girlfriend Rhoda, the TLC alum hasn’t posted too many photos of her on social media.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Today was a special one for Zara.

Jorge Nava shares a photo of his daughter

The 90 Day Fiance star is very much in love with his baby girl and who could blame him?

The first glimpse we got of baby Zara was in the hospital room right after her birth when Jorge posted of photo of himself, Rhoda and Zara back in April.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Later that month he shared another image of Zara staring at the camera while donning her daddy’s hat. Jorge captioned the photo: “Zara’s totally a daddy’s girl.”

However, the former reality TV personality posted another image of his daughter a few hours ago and it will melt your heart. The proud dad is clutching her close and smiling in the photo while Zara happily looks at the camera.

Pic credit:@mrjnava_/Instagram

As it turns out Jorge was actually celebrating a special milestone for baby Zara, who is one month older today.

Jorge Nava’s daughter turns 3 months old today

We were happy to glimpse baby Zara on Jorge’s Instagram Stories, but it may have been a celebratory pic as Zara is three months old.

Jorge’s girlfriend Rhoda also posted a sweet picture of Zara on her Instagram page acknowledging the milestone. In the photo, they dressed Zara in pink and white, and she looks happier than ever while cuddling an oversized teddy bear.

Rhoda captioned the social media post “3 months old today.”

The new mom only has a few posts on social media, and they are all about Zara. There is a heartwarming picture of the three-month-old enjoying bath time, and another photo with Rhoda, Jorge, and Zara.

The new mom only has a few posts on social media, and they are all about Zara. There is a heartwarming picture of the three-month-old enjoying bath time, and another photo with Rhoda, Jorge, and Zara.

It’s not clear if the couple has made a conscious decision to keep photos of their baby girl to a minimum or if they’re not fond of social media. But either way, we’re just happy to see photos of baby Zara whenever we can.

Rhoda and Jorge also have a YouTube channel where they plan to share more of their lives with fans. In their first video posted back in April, the couple introduced baby Zara to the world and we can’t wait to see more of this adorable family.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.