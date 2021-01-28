90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee wants to be a role model to parents in a similar situation

90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee is optimistic about his legal battle against Deavan Clegg. Pic credit: @jihoonlee90ty/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Jihoon Lee has found a whole new reason to push through with his international custody battle.

Aside from fighting for his rights as Taeyang’s dad, Deavan Clegg’s ex also wants to be an inspiration to other parents struggling with a similar situation.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon Lee not after ‘popularity contest’

Jihoon Lee is “not here for a popularity contest” and he’s letting everyone know about it. The 90 Day Fiance star made it very clear that he’s not interested in what other people say about him, especially with his controversial GoFundMe.

Deavan Clegg’s ex-husband said his main priority right now is his little boy, Taeyang. “I am here to do what needs to be done to be reunited with my son,” Jihoon wrote.

The 90 Day Fiance dad added that being part of Taeyang’s life is the “most important thing” and he’s doing his best to make it happen.

Jihoon has already filed the necessary paperwork to fight Deavan in court. The reality star is hoping to hit his fundraiser’s $50,000 goal and use it for his legal expenses.

Jihoon defends decision to do GoFundMe

Despite the support he’s been getting for his donation drive, Jihoon Lee knows there are still some people who are critical of it. The 90 Day Fiance star said he understands their sentiment because he himself doesn’t understand the concept at first.

Jihoon explained that fundraisers are not very common in South Korea. “As a Korean, I did not understand GoFundMe,” he wrote. “It is not something most Koreans know about.”

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum added that in their culture, people are expected to “handle their own problems and not to publicize them.”

Jihoon may not be completely comfortable with GoFundMe but he still decided to do it for a chance to be in Taeyang’s life. “For my son, I am going to do things that are not comfortable to what Korean’s are used to,” he said.

90 Day Fiance: Jihoon wants to inspire other parents with the same struggle

Jihoon Lee is also hoping to be a role model to other parents deprived of their parental rights. The 90 Day Fiance celeb said his case is important so “others in similar situations can learn what rights they do have.”

Deavan’s ex-husband reiterated that he doesn’t want to be cut out of Taeyang’s life. Jihoon is eager to fight for his right, even if it means getting more hateful comments online.

The 90 Day Fiance star ended his lengthy post with a message to all his haters, telling them to quit following him if they have nothing good to say.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus on TLC.