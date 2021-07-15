90 Day Fiance: Jay Smith tattooed his girlfriend’s hand

Jay Smith made a large and detailed tattoo on his girlfriend’s hand. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance’s Jay Smith left a permanent mark on his girlfriend Kay’s body by giving her an extravagant tattoo on her hand.

While it does not appear to be the first tattoo he has given her, it is by far the most intense and visible.

Jay began tattooing prior to meeting his ex-wife Ashley Martson and coming to America. He has continued his passion in the U.S. and even opened Jay Skinz Tattoo Shop in York, Pennsylvania, with Ashley’s help.

Sign up for our newsletter!

His tattooing got him into trouble when he was with Ashley, however, after he hooked up with a client in the bathroom of the barbershop in which he tattooed.

Jay Smith has been dating his girlfriend Kay for around a year, and no troubles for the couple have been publicly reported.

Jay Smith gave his girlfriend a very intense hand tattoo

The tattoo that Jay Smith gave Kay spanned the top of her wrist, top of her hand, and fingers. So if they ever do break up, Kay will have a large reminder of her relationship with Jay.

The colorful tattoo incorporated butterflies, dots, and sparkles around a scene of a cherub sitting on a cloud.

The tattoo was featured in a story on Jay’s tattoo Instagram page, @jay_skinztattoo, as well as on his girlfriend’s Instagram story.

Jay did an extravagant tattoo on his girlfriend Kay’s hand which he shared on Instagram. Pic credit: @jay_skinztattoo/Instagram

It looks like Kay already had a tattoo of a snake on the side of her wrist and thumb area, and Jay’s tattoo was placed next to it.

Based on Kay’s Instagram posts it seems like Jay gave her another tattoo of roses on the backside of her hip.

Jay Smith still has plenty of 90 Day Fiance followers

Jay is known for his bad-boy demeanor and cheating on his ex-wife multiple times. Based on his follower count of 175k it appears that he is still relevant to 90 Day Fiance fans.

Jay’s immaturity and unfaithfulness were some of the major storylines when he was on 90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with Ashley before they ultimately called it quits.

If Jay has managed to grow up a bit and can remain faithful to his new girlfriend, then he has the potential for a bright future outside of his 90 Day Fiance fame.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.