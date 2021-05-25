Deadly shooting at barbershop featured on Ashley Martson and Jay Smith’s season of 90 Day Fiance

Michael is currently wanted for the murder of Kendell Cook. Both men were featured prominently on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC/Carlisle Police Department.

Michael Baltimore, a man who appeared on 90 Day Fiance, is charged with the murder of Kendell Cook, who also appeared on the TLC series.

He is also facing charges of the attempted murder of Anthony White and firearm violations.

Kendell appeared as the owner of the GQ barbershop in Carlisle, Pa, in Jay Smith and Ashley Marston’s story arc on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

According to court documents via WGAL, White, who survived the attempt on his life, told police Baltimore was wearing a camouflage outfit, camouflage bucket hat, and a black mask when he came in the barbershop’s front door and opened fire at Cook.

White added that he was shot when running out the back door. The witness said that he was a childhood friend of Baltimore, who had previously worked at the shop.

On 90 Day Fiance Season 6, Michael appeared as Kendell’s partner in the barbershop and Jay’s friend.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

In November 2019, Michael made headlines following an arrest for gun theft due to his appearance on the reality TV show. He allegedly stole a firearm from a customer at the barbershop.

Ashley Marston pays tribute to Kendell

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Marston revealed to her followers on Instagram that Kendell passed away.

“I’m truly saddened to see this,” Ashley wrote in a caption over an article about the deadly shooting. “Praying hard for everyone involved. This is the barbershop who told me about Jay’s transgressions on 90 Day Fiance.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Marston paid tribute, writing “RIP Kendall,” along with a picture of the late barbershop owner.

In the scene Ashley is referring to, Kendell revealed that he allowed Jay to tattoo at the barbershop but fired him after discovering the 90 Day Fiancé star was having sex with a woman in the barbershop bathroom.

The incident also led to a physical confrontation between Kendell and Jay, as shown on 90 Day Fiance.

In the scene, which you can watch above, Michael Baltimore went to Ashley after she left the barbershop and revealed that Jay met the girl he had an affair with at a cookout but expressed his reluctance to get involved due to his friendship with Jay.

At the time of writing this report, Michael Baltimore is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus