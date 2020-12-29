Ashley Martson confirms that Jay Smith cheating storylines on 90 Day Fiance were real

Ashley Martson and her ex-husband, Jay Smith were first featured in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. After meeting while Ashley was in Jamaica attending a wedding, the two quickly took their relationship to the next level.

Despite their 11-year age gap and Jay’s obvious immaturity, the two ultimately tied the knot.

However, the honeymoon phase was short-lived and since that time, Jay has been at the center of several cheating scandals which led to the couple breaking up, getting back together, and subsequently breaking up again.

Ashley recently took to her Instagram stories for a follower Q&A and clarified certain parts of their storyline with the franchise.

Ashley claims Jay’s cheating was all real

During the follower Q&A, a fan asked Ashley if the cheating stories about Jay were true or if they had been dramatized for the show.

90 Day Fiance fans may recall that one of the most dramatic incidents during their time on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? happened when Jay had gotten a job inside a barbershop.

When Ashley realized that a local girl had been commenting on Jay’s social media posts, Ashley was suspicious that there was something going on. She reached out to Jay’s colleagues at the barbershop and they gave her some devastating news.

While reluctant to tell Ashley what had occurred, one of the men ultimately admitted to Ashley that Jay had been caught having sex with another woman in the barbershop’s bathroom.

It seemed unbelievable at the time, and that left fans wondering if the scenario actually played out in real life.

Now that some time has passed since the show aired, and the couple has finally called it quits for good, one fan seized the opportunity to ask Ashley directly if it was true.

“The one [where] Jay was caught by his boss in toilet with girl.. fake or not ? Disgusting either way [disgusted face emoji],” the fan wrote.

“100% REAL [facepalm emoji],” Ashley responded. “The cheating scandals were never ever faked. He gave the show a goldmine with that.”

Ashley has no interest in remaining friends with Jay

Since officially calling it quits, Ashley has remained relatively levelheaded about her experience. She took to her Instagram to announce their separation in an attempt to keep rumors at bay back in September.

At the time, she explained that she didn’t want the fact to be “misconstrued” and that neither party had done anything wrong, it was just time to end things.

However, just a month after announcing their separation, Ashley confessed that she had lied in her initial statement about their split and claimed that it was actually because Jay had cheated – again.

Whatever the ultimate truth is, it’s clear that only Ashley and Jay will ever know what went on. But it seems that there will be no reconciliation between the two.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.